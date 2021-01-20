The future of the European ETF market: Sustainable, thematic and innovative

The European ETF industry marked its 20th anniversary last year by surpassing $1trn in assets under management (AUM) at the start of the year and then breaking the €1trn mark by the end of it, while ESG ETFs gathered more assets than non-ESG for the first time.

As the industry enters its 21st year, experts foresee continued growth across ESG funds, greater proliferation of thematic products and further democratisation through fractional share dealing.

While the current AUM of the industry marked a "major milestone", Morningstar's Jose Garcia Zarate, associate director of passive strategies, manager research, Europe, reiterated the firm's accurate 2018 prediction that the European ETF industry would achieve €1trn by 2020, and added the forecast included €2trn by 2024, which he still believes is possible.

Global ETF assets reach $7trn

Morgane Delledonne, director of research at Global X ETFs goes further, predicting the industry could "potentially double or even triple in the next three or four years", adding that ESG represents a "key area of growth" as investors become "increasingly committed to a greener economy".

ESG ETFs

Last year, ESG ETFs attracted €45.5bn of total net inflows over the course of 12 months, compared with €43.8bn for its non-ESG counterparts, according to data from Lyxor ETF. ESG ETFs accounted for 72 launches during 2020, representing half of all ETF launches, according to Morningstar.

Chris Mellor, head of EMEA ETF equity and commodity product management at Invesco, said there was "no denying" investors have begun to incorporate ESG products into their portfolios either as "core holdings to replace existing ones on a like-for-like performance basis, for tactical allocation or as stand-alone investments", a trend which he believes will last "for many years to come".

Jason Kennard, co-founder of Rize ETF, widened the scope of the ESG debate and suggested ESG investing is "perhaps the most significant change we are seeing, not just in ETFs but the whole of the fund management industry" and described the adoption of sustainable investing as "the new normal".

BNY Mellon launches zero-fee ETFs

Although the passive funds industry has come under fire for its ability to provide ESG-compliant funds, Howie Li, head of ETFs at Legal & General Investment Management, argued that ETF issuers can play a "key role" in investment stewardship as they often hold a large amount of shares, and thus votes, in companies.

"Investors will be paying closer attention to the asset manager they choose for their ETFs as active engagement with companies continues to be recognised as a key conduit towards positive change," he said.

Alongside these structural trends, research from Bloomberg Intelligence shows that fee competition has reached ESG products, with the average cost of an ESG ETP at 0.26%, eight basis points lower than its non-ESG counterparts at 0.34%.

Beyond this, the ESG category of funds will be broken up, according to Michael John Lytle, CEO of Tabula Investment Management, who has predicted the acronym will splinter into multiple sectors, such as climate, energy, natural resources, social responsibility and healthcare, among others.