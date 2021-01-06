IW Long Reads: The Reinvention Game - Why company rebranding has gone beyond giving logos a facelift

In a world full of chaos, volatility and uncertainty, investors will seek reassurance wherever they can find it, many would argue a confident, robust brand is one vehicle through which that reassurance can be delivered.

Research cited by BNY Mellon Investment Management - in support of its global rebrand last year - revealed that asset managers with both high firm and product awareness attracted on average 20.3x higher inflows than those with low awareness.

The eVestment research found that while brand awareness was important for all asset managers, it was even more so for larger firms, with the impact significantly stronger for firms with more than $100bn in assets under management.

For a retail audience, brand and reputation ranked second only to recent performance as reasons driving asset flows on investment platforms, according to Greenwich Associates.

Of the rebrand, BNY Mellon Investment & Wealth global chief marketing officer Anne-Marie McConnon said delivering a more consistent look and feel, while communicating the group's core brand attributes of being "investor-driven, with world-class investment capability, combined with the scale and financial stewardship of BNY Mellon" were increasingly relevant, especially in a volatile environment and one in which more onus was on the end investor to take responsibility for investment decisions.

Guiding principles

Asset management groups typically attach themselves to one of four attributes that will underpin their brand, according to Mike Evans, founding partner at Marketing Alpha Partners.

"The asset management landscape tends to fall into four areas: authority; heritage; partnership; and innovation. Actually, most companies in terms of their messaging will lean into all four of these areas, but they might sequence them differently. That will change depending on the firm."

One of the higher-profile rebrands in the past year has been Investec Asset Management, which demerged from Investec Group in March 2020 and listed as the global, independent asset manager Ninety One.

Given the group's South African heritage and the iconic zebra associated with the brand, Nigel Smith, managing director of Ninety One's UK client group - who held the position of chief marketing officer throughout the rebrand - said the group's "journey to independence" opened the opportunity to define more specifically who they were and what they stood for.

"Many people recognise the zebra, but that familiarity did not translate to a clear understanding of the asset management business and its distinct purpose, culture and values.

"Celebrating our South African heritage was an important element of the rebrand to get right. The new Ninety One brand is very much inspired by the zebra. Our 'new stripes' reflect our history and proud heritage. But they are also modern and 'digital first', pointing the way to our exciting future."

Making a connection

But branding is about so much more than look and feel. There needs to be a blend of both those tangible, visual assets and also the intangible elements, but Smith said there was a strong connection between the two sides.

"For us, the tangible assets flowed very naturally from the less tangible. At Ninety One, the external projection of our brand is simply a reflection of what happens every day inside our business. There is no 'dressing up' for the outside world."

He added that it was critical the new 'look and feel' and the accompanying narrative "should be utterly authentic and therefore resonate strongly among colleagues".

"It does, because it is all founded on our culture and shared values. And by extension, because our clients experience our brand through their interactions with our people, we were confident this approach would ensure a smooth and comfortable brand transition for them too," he said.

Delivering real results

The power of a strong brand is not just about the softer benefits, but more measurable deliverables. Research from McKinsey suggests that a portfolio of 40 top-ranked, listed companies from Interbrand's Best Global Brands report showed a 73% outperformance over a 14-year period, when compared with the MSCI World index.

Richard Romer-Lee, managing director at Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research, believes what a strong brand does is connote the expectation of the experience of working with that particular asset manager.

"There's loads of different things that will go into that. It's the culture, the management, the behaviour, products, service… it's very multifaceted."

He added that of paramount importance to the brands across the sector, are the franchises within them, giving the examples of BlackRock's European equities team or John Pattullo and Jenna Barnard, co-heads of strategic fixed income at Janus Henderson.

Romer-Lee added that in an ideal world both would be strong but he said often in asset management, a strong enough franchise could still carry its own weight if it sat underneath a weaker overarching brand but probably not vice versa.

"A strong franchise and a weak brand would be okay, but you would be mindful of that. But I think a weak franchise and a strong brand is not very good combination. Obviously if they're both weak that's not good either. My sense is that the franchise is the most important.

"That's where John and Jenna are a great example. There has been quite a lot of change within Janus Henderson over the years - and at Henderson Global Investors before the two came together - and their franchise has prevailed, grown and strengthened through all those changes."

Gaining universal appeal

Targeting different audiences is also something to be aware of. Reaching end consumers will likely rely on its brand strength in terms of its emotional connections far more so than a professional audience.

Mike Jones, managing partner at Core Marketing Partners draws the analogy with how consumers approach other product sectors.

"People don't buy Adidas trainers because they are necessarily better, they buy them because they're Adidas. They've bought into the brand rather than how cushioned their sole is, for example.

"The end investor very much needs that brand to represent what they're thinking. 'Does it represent where I want to go?'"

He said conversely, financial advisers and wealth managers, rightly, will be more focused on results.

"The fund group might claim to have a good heritage, but everyone's got a good heritage. They may be of a certain size, which is great. But where are their results and where are they going to come from?"

In terms of how to measure success, Evans said it varied, depending on the level of maturity in the particular market.

"I think it probably comes down to brand perception more than anything else, especially in existing markets. If you're looking at breaking in to new markets, such as opening an office in Italy where you've not been before, it might be more a case that name awareness is more important."

Unique selling point

Jones said a key challenge for many across the sector, given its competitive landscape, was how to stand out.

"It's almost tiered. The big players know who they are - they'll focus on financial strength and heritage, usually.

"The mid-tier people, unfortunately, often come out with the same language, which is all about being independent or specialist, which they all probably are but that doesn't really help us differentiate them because they're all saying the same thing.

"Then it's about trying to understand the personality of the people in the business to try and draw something out that is different."

McConnon added: "The power of a strong brand is undeniable - it can help you win in a pitch head-to-head against a lesser competitor, enable you to charge a premium and create loyalty.

"But the new era in brand management is one that is less about strict compliance of visual identity and one that is more about loosely defined governance and being relevant to your audience.

"For asset management brands to be relevant they must combine the 'magic' - be creative and distinctive, with the 'machine' - a scientific approach to results, using martech and content to build brand and combine this with a heavy dose of participation from clients and employees.

"This is even more important in the ever-increasing digital era."