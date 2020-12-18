Fairstone, FE and Wellian fastest growing DFMs in 2020

Fairstone, FE and Wellian Investment Solutions were the fastest growing discretionary fund managers (DFMs) over the past year, growing total assets in model portfolios by 68%, 49% and 46% respectively, according to a report from NextWealth.

The research found that the three firms now have £850m, £3.1bn and £285m in model portfolio AUM respectively and suggests "Fairstone and Wellian growth is fuelled by consolidation and FE's is a result of moving assets from its template models to the discretionary offering".

Meanwhile, the research found that Morningstar and Quilter Cheviot have suffered a decline in model portfolio assets of 3% and 4% respectively. NextWealth noted that "Morningstar has stronger relationships with large firms but has less presence on the ground than rival FE".

According to Heather Hopkins, founder of NextWealth, the findings "confirm the importance of scale and strong strategic partnerships" in the competitive DFM market.

"Fairstone and Wellian were among the DFMs that saw the strongest percentage growth in the past year, both are part of consolidators," she said.

"FE also saw strong growth - with assets moving from the firm's template models to the discretionary proposition. FE has strong existing links to financial advice firms supporting the firm's asset growth."

This, NextWealth predicts, will lead to increasing consolidation in the DFM market. According to the report, "there has been well reported M&A activity among financial advice businesses and more recently platforms", with the firm saying it "expects to see M&A interest in DFMs pick up in 2021".

However, at the same time the report notes that several firms are planning to launch new DFM MPS propositions next year and one area NextWealth expects to grow further is ESG.

The percentage of advised assets sitting in ESG propositions has already nearly doubled from 7% in 2019 to 12% this year, and this trend can be expected to continue as demand for ESG integrated investment solutions continues to rise.

All but six of the DFMs profiled in the report already have an ESG range of models, and while assets levels are still low, NextWealth believes the reason for this is that many of these ranges lack the three-year track record required by most advisers and compliance officers".

Meanwhile, the report highlights that pricing pressure in the MPS space is "fierce", with vertically integrated players able to push MPS fees "to or near zero", while others also "pride themselves on relatively low fees".

"This will lead firms to find ways to drive down cost, such as Brewin Dolphin's use of segregated mandates and a general increase in the use of passives," NextWealth predicts.

"We think there is an important role for tech but change here will take longer than a year, despite innovative solutions built in-house for some and offered by third parties, such as FinoComp."

As a result, while there has been "much fanfare" around flat fee models, NextWealth expects "they will see little traction in the near term due to the inability of most platforms to facilitate the payment".

Meanwhile, the research also found that 13 DFMs no longer charge VAT and a further six say it is under review. This trend is the result of HMRC allowing self-assessment of whether VAT should be paid, with NextWealth noting this is a big change compared to last year, when all providers charged VAT.

In 2021, NextWealth expects to see uneven growth in the sector driven by vertically integrated providers and consolidators, continued price pressure and consolidation, while pureplay DFMs and DFMs run by research and ratings firms "will look to hold custody of the assets they manage".