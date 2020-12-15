ETFs in 2020: The year passive products made waves and broke record after record

In a year that saw traditional thinking upended across every aspect of life, the ever-growing ETF industry broke every record it had set for itself.
Both annual and monthly flow records were refreshed, with the industry receiving more positive flows in the first 11 months of 2020 than all previous years combined.
Europe's largest provider of ETFs, BlackRock, found itself in the news for many reasons, positive and negative, central banks reviewed their policies on passive investing and one of the world's oldest companies entered one of finance's freshest markets.
In the gallery above, Investment Week looks back at an eventful and record-breaking year for ETFs.