ETFs in 2020: The year passive products made waves and broke record after record

The top product launches and sector news

2020 etfs review 580x358
Investment Week looks back at an eventful and record-breaking year for ETFs.
Delayed train sign web 580x358
ETF inclusion in IA sectors delayed (Click here to read) 

The year was supposed to begin with the inclusion of ETFs into the Investment Association's fund sectors, a move welcomed broadly across the industry, however the process was indefinitely delayed. 

More than 500 applications had already been submitted by February 2020 and no date has been set for the process to be completed.
The royal mint rmr 1kg cast gold bars 6 580x358
The Royal Mint lists physically backed Gold ETC (Click here to read)

Only 1,134 years after it was founded, The Royal Mint entered the ETF space, bringing a physically backed gold exchange-traded commodity to market.

The Royal Mint Physical Gold Securities ETC was listed on the London Stock Exchange in February, launched in partnership with HANetf.
0712 bank of japan 580x358
Bank of Japan to lose billions on ETF purchases (Click here to read)

One day after the UK announced its (first) lockdown, the Bank of Japan announced it would record its first annual loss for almost 40 years, with the market rout forcing losses of more than £20bn on the central bank's ETF holdings.
Us markets 2018 9 federal reserve 580x358
In detail: The Fed's first wave of ETF purchases (Click here to read) 

Just one day after Japan's central bank announced it was set to lose billions in ETFs, the US Federal Reserve announced it had hired BlackRock to purchase fixed income ETFs for it.

A few months after that, it revealed which ETFs it had bought, which we detailed here.
Iw stock mining oil 580x358
WisdomTree forced to suspend oil ETP (Click here to read)

Before April was out, the oil futures market ventured into unseen territory and saw US producers paying people to take the crude commodity off their hands. 

Oil-trading ETPs suffered greatly, particularly WisdomTree's WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short ETP, which was suspended according to a provision in its prospectus.
Etfs financial research 3005 580x358
Half of professional investors have replaced active funds with ETFs (Click here to read)

Despite the fastest bear market in history, ETFs proved resilient and popular, and by July a survey from Trackinsight revealed that more than half of all professional investors had swapped active mutual funds with ETFs due to liquidity and cost issues.
Iw global equity 005 580x358
Global ETF assets reach $7trn (Click here to read)

The year continued strongly for ETFs and by September the global passive industry was able to report it had reached $7trn in assets. 

By this point in 2020, BlackRock and Vanguard were responsible for more than half the total new flows in the industry. 
Fink larry blackrock 2018 580x358
BlackRock's venture into synthetic ETFs 'surprising' but 'not hypocritical' (Click here to read) 

October saw BlackRock perform an about-turn on a product it had been a vocal opponent of for more than a decade as it introduced its first synthetic ETF. 

The launch caught many in the industry off-guard and despite criticism, the move was largely welcomed.

CEO Larry Fink once quipped that an investor who buys a Lyxor product is just "an unsecured creditor of SocGen".
Blackrock office 2020 2 580x358
BlackRock terminates cash creation/redemption on a range of credit ETFs (Click here to read)

A move less welcomed was the decision by BlackRock to end cash creation and redemptions on a range of its credit ETFs, which Investment Week revealed to the industry last week.
Fund flows generic 101218 580x358
Passive flows break all-time record as $111bn is added to equity ETPs (Click here to read)

With only a fortnight left until Christmas Eve, iShares revealed that the European ETF industry had broken all its records, beating the previous best month by 20% as the industry drew inflows of $125.6bn in November. 

This figure took year-to-date flows to a figure greater than all previous years combined.
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

In a year that saw traditional thinking upended across every aspect of life, the ever-growing ETF industry broke every record it had set for itself.

Both annual and monthly flow records were refreshed, with the industry receiving more positive flows in the first 11 months of 2020 than all previous years combined.

Europe's largest provider of ETFs, BlackRock, found itself in the news for many reasons, positive and negative, central banks reviewed their policies on passive investing and one of the world's oldest companies entered one of finance's freshest markets.

In the gallery above, Investment Week looks back at an eventful and record-breaking year for ETFs.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on ETFs

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus