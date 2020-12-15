IW Long Reads: New frontiers - are emerging markets ready to take the dollar's place as a safe haven?

Despite living up to its 'safe haven' status during the stockmarket woes in the early days of the Covid-19 crisis, three consecutive weeks of selling has pushed the price of the US dollar to its lowest level since April 2018.

A combination of the monetary and fiscal policies in the US and investor positivity stemming from the recent wave of vaccine breakthroughs has led the currency to fall more than 6% against a basket of its peers this year.

"The US dollar appears to be at a key inflection point," says Andrew Keirle, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Emerging Local Markets Bond fund.

"Several indicators, including an ultra-easy Federal Reserve, large internal and external imbalances, and the likelihood of a slow and volatile US economic recovery, point to dollar weakness ahead."

So after what has been described as a 'decade of dominance' for the dollar, what assets would benefit from this weakening?

Keirle says the multi-year dollar bull run has driven developing currency values down significantly. Indeed, according to T. Rowe Price's own internal research model, emerging market (EM) currencies as an asset class were potentially as much as 18% undervalued at the end of September.

"This is significant and suggests there is ample room for EM currencies to appreciate against the dollar over the medium term," he says.

Stepping out of the shadows

Consisting of relatively high-yielding assets, offering long duration bonds in high quality countries and presenting geographic diversity across the quality spectrum, Mariusz Banasiak, portfolio manager of the PGIM Emerging Market Local Currency Debt fund, says on paper EM local currency is an enticing asset class.

However, fund flows into the asset class have lagged those of other fixed income sectors - some with similar or even attractive attributes - over the past ten years.

"Since 2013's taper tantrum, the performance of EM currencies consistently lagged the performance of the US dollar, and the uninspiring returns came with high realised volatility," says Banasiak.

The result? Banasiak says investors have shunned EM local currency for years.

"The prior critiques that returns are too low, or volatility is too high, has evolved into the critique that yields are at historic lows," he says.

"However, asset allocation decisions are often made on a relative, rather than an absolute basis, and EM local currency yields remain attractive relative to other fixed income sectors."

In a scenario in which EM currencies finally turn the tide and and start to appreciate against the dollar, EM local bonds are a natural beneficiary, according to Keirle.

"The returns from emerging market local bonds are composed from three parts," he explains. "There is an interest return component, a price return component and an FX return component.

"When EM currencies strengthen against the dollar, that last factor will contribute positively to performance and typically will drive gains and flows into the asset class."

An evolving asset

When investing in EM bonds, Daniel Moreno, head of emerging market debt at Mirabaud Asset Management, says gone are the days in which a unified view could be applied across all of the region, or a single segment.

"The challenges and opportunities are strikingly different between developing and low-income economies, between regions, between sovereign and corporate debt, and between differences in credit quality," he says.

"The only exception might be on the currency front, where a broad-based US dollar depreciation looks increasingly likely."

As a result, while Moreno argues that EMD offers significant opportunities across all of its segments, he notes that country and asset selection will be a key differentiating factor.

"Low-income economies have been given life support by the International Monetary Fund and the DSSI initiative, however these measures do not alleviate the structural need for further reform and to increase debt sustainability," he says.

Banasiak adds that China's introduction into the JP Morgan GBI-EM index and other major fixed income indices, such as the Barclays Global Aggregate, has also gradually improved the average credit quality of major EM local currency indices.

"This bodes well for perception of the asset class across the broader fixed income investor base," he says.

Case for active

For Moreno, this crisis has reinforced the significance of active management when investing in emerging market debt, as well as the urgency to incorporate liquidity as one of the most important risk management factors.

"On the local currency side, we expect further US dollar weakness to translate into meaningful returns, initially among those countries with strong links to the Chinese renminbi and the euro, but ultimately across all of EM," he says.

The EMD team at PGIM Fixed Income continues to focus on markets where real yields are higher, and where there is more potential for further spread compression.

The team's largest overweight is currently to China, which it says is currently the most attractive risk/reward trade in EM local markets.

It is also overweight in Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Brazil and Peru, which offer appealing longer duration opportunities.