EdenTree's Patel: Industries must do more to encourage gender diversity

Fund managers need to actively encourage the companies they invest in to look beyond financial metrics and focus on employee diversity and wellbeing, according to EdenTree's Ketan Patel, who said many smaller companies are lagging their larger peers in this area due to fewer resources.

The manager, who co-runs EdenTree's Amity UK, Amity Global Equity and UK Equity Growth funds, said it is vital to ask firms "challenging questions" to determine their diversity and governance credentials before deciding to invest in them, in order to facilitate positive change.

"If you think of the [FTSE] AIM index, it is not necessarily the best quality index in the world but is home to some of the fastest growing UK companies, so the choice here is good," he explained.

"However, in terms of improving ESG credentials, larger companies will ultimately have more money to spend on this. We need to encourage smaller companies through engagement to talk to us beyond financial metrics, product lines, and health and safety track records.

"Let us talk about diversity at both on-the-ground and board level. What are [they] doing in terms of bringing in people from different backgrounds?"

The manager added that, when he and head of RI policy and research Neville White attend company management meetings, they will ask CEOs how many of their employees have passed away that year, to gauge how much of an interest they take in their staff.

"If the CEO does not know the answer to that one, the next question is about gender diversity," Patel said. "How many women do they have on their board? That should be an easy one.

"Also, how many women work within the company? Have they actually measured that? How many graduates have they brought on from different backgrounds, or have they all come from the same red brick universities?

"In terms of diversity, bigger companies are getting better, but it is the smaller ones that need some encouragement. The classic sector is engineering companies, who say there are not enough women in the job market in this field."

However, Patel pointed out that companies must be proactive in encouraging a diverse range of job applicants, rather than expecting them to walk through the door.

One way of doing this, according to the manager, is to offer flexible working and the option to work from home - a shift that has already started to occur across industries since the coronavirus pandemic, but requires further attention.

"More women than men train to be doctors in this country, but there are far more male doctors than female. Why is this? Because at some point, women may decide to have children, and in most cases the childcare provision falls on them," he explained.

"This means the industry loses a huge amount of experience and intelligence, because often it is difficult for women to step back into the industry."

Patel said this is particularly true within fund management, which requires a performance track record.

"Less than 10% of fund managers are women, and I personally have not met a single woman of colour running a fund. And, within this 10%, a lot of women are co-managers or deputy managers,"

he continued.

"I think it is because a work/life balance is not encouraged. Also, men tend to be overconfident, while women can often take a more considered approach so they are less likely to apply for manager roles.

"In fact, fund management requires a very considerate nature. We need gender diversity and encouragement for returners for a better industry."