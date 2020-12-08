IW/SSGA Roundtable: Where next for ESG investing in 2021 and beyond?

Recently, Investment Week hosted a roundtable discussion with SPDR ETFs from State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) featuring experts from across the investment industry to discuss the opportunities and challenges for sustainable and ESG investing at a pivotal time.

Stark changes

There has been a stark change in attitude from investors and advisers towards sustainable and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the past couple of years, peaking in the last 12 months.

2020 has seen record inflows as sustainable investing has become increasingly described as the 'new normal', with the direction of travel now firmly towards the mainstream.

Global inflows into sustainable funds were up 14% in the third quarter of 2020 to $80.5bn, according to Morningstar data, with Europe topping $1trn in sustainable AUM during the period.

Since the beginning of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, highly related ESG companies and climate-tilted indices have broadly outperformed the wider market benchmarks, while many funds with a stated sustainability objective have outperformed their mainstream counterparts, the panel noted.

The massive inflows have presented many opportunities for fund managers to double down on their strategic purpose, but this rapid transformation has also brought challenges for the industry.

David Hutchins, portfolio manager for multi-asset solutions at AllianceBernstein, explained that ESG is now being seen more as a strategic allocation rather than a 'nice to have', and thinks the huge amount of interest has been driven by good performance.

"The point we make to investors is that this is not a risk and return compromise; this is part of good management of assets on your behalf to achieve the best risk-adjusted return over the long term," he said.

Strong inflows

Kate Capocci, investment manager at Smith & Williamson, said that good performance has been "coincidental", and that a lot of clients still assimilate ESG with traditional ethical investing in this respect, so there is more work to do here.

"A lot more clients want their portfolio to be doing good and want it to be invested in the future, almost regardless of performance."

Carlo Funk, EMEA head of ESG investment strategy at SSGA, predicted a bright future for capital flows into ESG funds.

He said: "If you think about the amount of capital that is out there, and the amount of capital that is already attributed to ESG funds, there is no end in sight. Regulation kicking in is going to accelerate it even further and I could see the percentage growth rates being maintained or even reaching higher levels."

However, Hutchins said the challenge now is that the assets people have been buying in the ESG sector are among some of the most expensive.

He warned: "Are we in that dotcom bubble from back in 1999, which is in the long term still the best thing you could have done, but you had to wait another 10 years or 20 years for that to really pay off? Will we see a bit of a reversal in some of this over the next year or two? That obviously won't help the approach."

Keith Balmer, director multi-asset solutions at BMO Global Asset Management, noted there were a few factors behind a fantastic run for sustainable strategies this year.

"One of them is the general sectors that you are going to be avoiding or underweight include areas such as commodities, high polluters and airlines. Those are the sorts of areas where you might see a bit of rotation going back in.

"But there are plenty of really good companies out there that are providing solutions to the world's ills that are somewhat underloved or overlooked and there are great niches in there. Sustainable companies are not one homogenous mass and there are definitely lots of opportunities."

In terms of opportunities next year, Hutchins added the discussion needs to move beyond just developed markets and really focus on undiscovered areas for greater ESG and sustainability integration, such as China.

He also said a Joe Biden presidency in the US, especially if Bernie Sanders gets the Department of Labour job, "might be quite interesting".

"We might see a complete about-face on various rules in the US on ESG, which would actually provide one of the biggest boosts possible to this part of the market."

Differences in ESG ratings

The panel then discussed some of the challenges for the industry in integrating ESG factors into products and processes as well as how they compared strategies, particularly given the vast differences in company ratings.

Sophie Outhwaite, head of equities at Stanhope Capital, commented: "When we are doing fund selection, we do incredibly deep dives into what our managers are doing in terms of ESG integration, what exclusions they apply, and at what revenue thresholds.

"We do a lot of work with our managers and we also engage with them to try and lead them down a better path, particularly those that aren't involved with this at the moment."

Muna Abu-Habsa, director for multi-asset and ESG funds at HSBC Private Banking, said there can be a tendency to assume all sustainability funds follow the same approach and that portfolios and portfolio biases are comparable.

"In fact, portfolios can look very different depending on the approach that each manager is taking," she said.

Ben Palmer, investment director and head of responsible investment at Brooks Macdonald, said there is a lot of nuance in ESG investing, which can make it very hard to boil down into a singular metric that can be mapped across a whole sector.

Funk noted the lack of set standards and guidance in the ESG market: "This is the unique IP of the respective research houses because they have developed approaches and frameworks to make proprietary assessment on a company, and very rightfully so.

"However, with the lack of any guidance, they all have to make up their own minds doing their own research, so it is no surprise that they are fundamentally different."

Hutchins suggested one option is to highlight the kind of areas where people need to both understand the issues and why there might be a mismatch, "especially as a lot of these agencies are backwards-looking and we will often take a forward-looking approach when thinking about that rating".

Data problems

Data can bring some structure to research processes, but it has to be contextualised and understood, said Palmer. He used carbon data as an example.

"A number of sustainability funds, just on the raw carbon data, can actually look pretty awful compared to the MSCI World index.

"If you are just looking at scope 1 and 2 numbers, which unfortunately a lot of the data providers feel they are only limited to, you can have exposures to utilities and industrials which are maybe more carbon intensive than the technology-heavy MSCI indices."

He added that dispersion in data sets and lack of correlation is a key challenge for the industry. One problem is that a lot of ESG data comes from company level disclosures where "a lot of work needs to be done and is being done", he said.

When Brooks Macdonald looks at third-party fund managers, it uses some of the ESG data sets of their underlying portfolios to identify areas for further investigation and to challenge them - but does not make exclusions purely based on scores.

Francois de Bruin, fund manager of the Sustainable Income & Growth fund at Aviva Investors, said his firm engages with the likes of Moody's, Fitch Ratings, and MSCI to understand those ratings.

"We cannot just take these high-level data points at face value - we have to understand what is behind them," he said.

On a positive note, Funk believes that more participants in this field are becoming data experts. "For example, you don't take top-line ratings for granted that much anymore - that is happening a lot," he said.

This is why frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for company disclosure can be so powerful, he added. SSGA has created an ESG scoring model aligned with the SASB, powered by data from three different providers.

Voting and engagement

Meanwhile, Catherine Hampton, sustainable investment analyst at Cazenove Capital, said clients are increasingly asking questions related to the passive space on engagement - and particularly on voting.

"We are being asked really specific questions," she said. "For example, 'X company is saying that they are doing a lot of engaging on climate change, but how are they actually voting on this'?

"We are now producing voting reports for clients on how the big asset managers are voting - not just on climate change but also biodiversity is a big one."

Hampton said she would like to see more explicit commitments within voting policies around specific issues.

"Where we have seen best in class is some managers producing company specific reports on resolutions where it's been particularly controversial, saying 'this is why we voted against management on this resolution, this is why we voted for this resolution, etc'," she said.

"Clients are asking us for this more and more and we would like to see more of this across the industry."

Capocci added the industry "could benefit from a more collaborative approach on voting and engagement to actually address the bigger problems and make the industry's engagement more worthwhile".

Also, she said there is "a lot we need to be doing on our engagement with our proxy voting providers".

While everyone starting to engage is "absolutely fantastic", she thinks the risk with everyone starting to vote is that companies have "too many different people asking too many different nuanced things".

Balmer said: "There are plenty of companies that have been doing this for a long time and their voting records are fully available, and that is now becoming best practice. I completely agree that clients want to see not just that you are saying this stuff but that you are actually doing it too."

He highlighted the Climate Action 100+ group as a good example of collective work and said it has had some fantastic results. But he pointed out this is preferably done more through engagement policy than voting policy. Although voting has been and will be used when required.

"A lot of companies are now pledging to go carbon neutral by certain dates - sometimes a little bit too far in the future - but they have actually pledged to get there. So, if you can get there on the engagement side, then you can hopefully not have to wield the vote in aggression and that is obviously the best outcome for everyone," Balmer said.

Funk agreed with more collaboration around engagement, which is why SSGA is also a member of Climate Action 100+, but warned that when it comes to voting effort becoming too structured, "in certain jurisdictions it might get tricky because it could be 'acting in concert'".

More clarity needed

Finally, addressing what they would like to see from the industry in the future in this area, participants thought ESG providers needed to clarify their strategy and approach.

Sophie Outhwaite, head of equities at Stanhope Capital, said there needed to be more clarity, pointing out that it is often "very hard" for retail investors to find an original index and the methodology to see what it excludes or otherwise.

She added: "It doesn't need to be standardised - it just needs to be very clear that 'this is what we are doing'. For example, 'this is what ESG integration means to us, this is what will or will not appear in your portfolio and this is how we will engage with companies'."

Abu-Habsa said the heightened regulatory scrutiny should help foster improvements: "With the increased scrutiny from regulators, the new EU taxonomy, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and green bond standards, we should see improvement in the quality of ESG funds that are being launched.

"We saw quite a few funds last year, and even this year, just rename or rebrand themselves to include ESG or sustainability in the name, but it's difficult to see how these would stand out relative to funds that have been invested with a clear ESG philosophy and measureable criteria, as well as being run by PMs with specialist ESG expertise, for many years."

What next for ESG investing?

Hutchins believes the industry needs to get better at talking top down about ESG, rather than just saying 'ESG is a product, let's go and try to sell some of that'.

For Hampton, ESG is going to become the standard that filters into thinking about risk and return, but she also believes impact will become a third dimension of investing.

"I don't mean impact in terms of impact investing; I mean what is the impact that a company has on its stakeholders and how we, as investors, can impact a company," she said.

"That is going to increase in focus, as well as how you measure impact and reporting. That is the next hurdle for us. Once we do all the risk-return analysis, it is 'so what's the impact'?"

Looking ahead in terms of product development, Outhwaite said she would like to see more products focused on women.

She pointed to the book Invisible Women: Exposing data bias in a world designed for men by Caroline Criado Perez, which argues that women are a "missed-out area" and "points out many potential areas of product development and innovation".

She added: "I've actually challenged some impact managers recently who do not have any women in their investment team, saying 'how can you possibly be saying that you're going to pick up on all the next cool big ideas, the great areas of innovation, if you're ignoring half of the world?' I would love to see more products specifically focused on this catch-up for women."

Abu-Habsa said they are seeing more and more products being launched based on themes derived from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including affordable healthcare, climate-related opportunities and gender diversity.

"I think there are a few products on the market already but we are going to start to see a lot more products that are aligned with some of those challenges that are set out by the SDGs."