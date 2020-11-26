IW Long Reads: Are we ready to see inflation levels take off again?

Despite the economic destruction wrought by Covid-19, inflation expectations have begun to rise thanks to the sheer scale of the global monetary response to the pandemic.

Dwarfing the response to the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Federal Reserve's balance sheet alone has shot up roughly from $4trn to $7trn, while the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus from other central banks has been described by most commentators as unprecedented.

So, after years of muted inflation and expectations of a 'Japanification' of many developed market economies, will these monetary and fiscal responses to the pandemic really spearhead a return of price pressures? And if inflation does rise, which asset classes will be the most affected?

Inflationary forces

Anna Stupnytska, global macro economist at Fidelity International, notes that despite a decade of ultra-low interest rates and wide spread quantitative easing (QE) by central banks, inflation failed to emerge after the global financial crisis. However, she says that does not mean it won't happen this time.

"Back in 2008, QE seemed highly unorthodox - a grand monetary experiment - and many predicted that inflation was the unavoidable consequence," she says.

However, as the GFC gave way to the European sovereign debt crisis, Stupnytska says some investors turned to gold as an insurance policy in anticipation of a world of devalued fiat money.

"Yet inflation remained so low that deflation eventually became a more pressing concern, especially in Europe," she adds.

Some 10 years later, Stupnytska says central banks in developed nations are once again dousing economic fires with newly created money. However, recent inflation data has, so far, held up better than expected.

"It is possible that the shock from the pandemic has been too short to trigger as strong a disinflationary impulse as some had feared, and the initial rebound from Covid-19 has been V-shaped," she says.

"Even if the pace begins to level off, there are reasons to think growth will continue and inflation could re-emerge."

Along with monetary expansion, governments around the world have also pumped a hefty dose of fiscal stimulus into their economies, with more likely to follow - including further stimulus in the US after the transition.

Stupnytska adds: "Fiscal stimulus - especially in areas such as infrastructure - is a more immediate way to spur economic activity than monetary expansion, and working in tandem with monetary policy, has the potential to be a potent inflationary force."

"The policy support has been unprecedented," adds Justin Onuekwusi, fund manager and head of retail multi-asset funds at LGIM.

"This is the first ever recession that household income and balance sheets have actually improved in downturn owing to generous support that has been given from governments. The banking system appears repaired from the GFC and there arguably is excess money in system."

The vaccine wildcard

While not being LGIM's base case, and despite being negative on the near-term prospects for a rise in inflation, Onuekwusi notes that post 2022 there is tail risk that a Covid-19 vaccine could unleash pent up demand, with a period of euphoria created by relief that the pandemic may be over.

"While the timing of an inflation overshoot is very unlikely for 18 months, the risks do rise through to 2022," he says.

"A vaccine could be an inflationary wildcard," adds Stupnytska. "Economic activity and business formation has already picked up as economies reopened.

"If an effective vaccine does arrive soon and is quickly dispensed around the world, economic activity could jolt back to near pre-Covid levels."

Jon Hudson, co-manager of the Premier Miton UK Growth fund, says that should any vaccine be distributed quickly, there is a scenario growing in probability that 2021 could see a period of synchronised global growth, "boosted by a weaker dollar with both monetary and fiscal policies running hot".

"This could finally see inflation expectations begin to rise," Hudson says. "But I would caveat that by saying deflationary pressure does still exist such as ageing demographics, technological innovation, yet to peak unemployment and perhaps even the threat of de-globalisation recedes under President elect Joe Biden. It is by no means a foregone conclusion."

Other factors that may lead to inflation overshooting, says Onuekwusi, include an already tight labour market, which could lead to an increase in wages.

"The Fed is committed to being behind the curve, which could lead to inflation bubbling out of control as they are less likely to react in a hawkish manner," he adds.

"While the pandemic has not gone away, even in countries with still high case levels, economic activity is returning," says Stupnytska.

"Assuming that growth remains stable, fiscal stimulus continues, central banks keep rates on hold and inject more liquidity into markets as needed, then conditions are highly conducive to a return of inflation - at least to the 2% target.

"With so much money sloshing around the system, inflation could bounce back much sooner than consensus expects - and investors need to be ready."

Impact on asset classes

In an environment where there was a sizeable inflation upside surprise, Onuekwusi would expect both equities and bonds to be negatively impacted.

"Asset classes such as property - direct and REITS - and infrastructure may eventually benefit," he says. "Holding an element of inflation protection in the bond portfolio will not prevent losses but will help to mitigate them to some extent."

Yoram Lustig, head of multi-asset solutions, EMEA, at T. Rowe Price, is also less convinced that a jump in inflation is on the cards any time soon. Instead, he believes there are signs that Japanification may become a phenomenon throughout the developed world.

Describing Japan's nearly 30-year battle against deflation and anaemic economic growth, Japanification is characterised by ineffective monetary measures, near‑zero bond yields and ballooning public debt.

"Europe's aging population and a rigid economy may mean the region suffers from slower economic expansion, persistent lower inflation and sub‑zero real interest rates over time," says Lustig.

"Similarly, the US may face Japanification because of its diminishing inflation, faltering economic growth and very low interest rates."

For Lustig, lower interest rates make income‑oriented investments less attractive. "Instead of being forced into less liquid asset classes, investors seeking income should broaden their universe and consider other, more liquid investments," he says.

"For example, emerging market corporate bonds and multi‑asset income strategies both offer higher cash flows than government bonds - while providing greater liquidity than real estate and infrastructure."

Another implication of falling rates is the benign economic conditions after the GFC. Lustig notes that falling interest rates have boosted the prices of most assets.

"In this environment, passive investing was attractive as asset values tended to increase," he says. "However, the drop in interest rates has mostly completed its downward journey - after falling from 4% to 0% - so going forward, implementing investment strategies via passively tracking indices may not work so well."

Deflation set to prevail?

Katharine Neiss, chief European economist at PGIM Fixed Income, says despite the amount of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank and fiscal stimulus from national governments and the US, in the short term "all arrows are pointing down in terms of inflation".

"We have seen a lot of volatility, as it is difficult to measure prices for items you cannot buy with shops closed," she says. "There were also value-added tax reductions across a number of euro area countries, which is placing downward pressure on prices - not to mention lower energy prices and euro appreciation.

"The bottom line is the pandemic has hit demand and opened up spare capacity across the euro area, which is expected to weigh on inflation for the foreseeable future."

However, Neiss adds that it is important to note inflation was drifting down in Europe even before the pandemic hit.

"This has been a battle for the ECB since the sovereign debt crisis in the early part of the decade, and it remains a real problem," she says.

"Serendipitously, just weeks before Europe was hit by this pandemic, the ECB launched a monetary policy framework review - which includes a rethink of how it interprets and understands price stability.

"There is a real opportunity for the ECB to address this long-standing problem, as the pandemic and pre-pandemic trends are pushing down inflation in Europe."

Closer to home, Hudson notes the UK has an additional factor to consider - Brexit: "If a trade deal can be agreed with the EU, the pound is likely to strengthen against other currencies which will act to suppress the cost of imports, lowering inflation expectations over the short to medium term.

"However, even with rising unemployment, the typical UK household has saved a lot during 2020, as it has been unable to spend on items such as holidays. If confidence in the economy improves, the spending could be rather buoyant in 2021 and beyond."

While acknowledging there are a number of inflationary forces at play within markets at present, Stupnytska does expect disinflation to prevail for now.

"The harmful economic impact of rolling lockdowns, some permanent damage to labour markets, weak demand and income expectations, the lack of certainty around a vaccine and the higher propensity to save all point to an overwhelmingly disinflationary environment, despite the immense policy response," she says.

"Longer term, inflation should return to pre-Covid levels, but there appears to be little impetus for runaway inflation at this point, short of a significant policy mistake," Stupnytska adds.

"If growth falters or fiscal stimulus wanes, even getting to and sustaining inflation at 2% could take years."