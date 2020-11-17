RM Funds' Nicholls: New fund will target capital growth from alternative assets

Investors tapping into the alternatives space are increasingly looking for capital growth, as they look to supplement their existing income allocation, according to RM Funds' Pietro Nicholls.

Alternative investment manager RM Funds recently launched a global real opportunities fund investing in the digitisation, sustainability and socio-demographic change trends.

While the fund, managed by Nicholls, will target an income distribution of between 3% and 4%, it will be allied with the potential for capital growth, which is "where we expect to make the bulk of our returns". RM's older Alternative Income fund currently targets a 5% yield.

In a low interest rate environment where dividends have been ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, investment grade bonds yield "next to nothing" and high-yield securities are "incredibly risky", investors have increasingly looked to alternative assets, which generally pay around 5% yields.

However, Nicholls told Investment Week that clients he had spoken to were now less focused on income but more interested in growth assets within the alternatives universe. "It is far more efficient for them to subscribe to the accumulation [share] classes, get that power of compounding and then just sell down the income component when they need it," Nicholls reasoned.

"They are managing income in a very different way. They are looking for capital growth to produce income, rather than just purely income stocks to produce income."

Nicholls said RM Funds had been tapping the three themes for years already through investments in real estate and infrastructure assets. The VT RM Global Real Opportunities fund will extend the firm's investable universe to the firms who operate those assets.

For instance, rather than just investing in businesses that own mobile phone masts, the firm can take stakes in the telecoms operators, too. "It is thinking about that value chain," the manager said.

Nicholls described the industrial digitisation theme as tapping into the move towards delivering services online through investing in the data centres, tower companies and distribution warehouses that facilitate the success of the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung, rather than owning the individual tech firms themselves.

Socio-demographic change, or ageing populations, is an area investors are already focused on and will be accessed through the life cycle, from early age to [old] age care.

Sustainability, meanwhile, will no longer just be about wind farms and solar parks, but encompass water companies, and waste and recycling businesses, too.

Nicholls said he aims to find businesses with natural moats around them, by providing, for example, "mission critical infrastructure". One example is Keppel Infrastructure Trust, an Australian-listed firm that operates the transmission line between Tasmania and Australia.

The fund will also look to hedge market risk by systematically buying put options against the major equity indices like the S&P 500 and FTSE 100.

"We think that is incredibly important in this time with [newsflow acting as] just a rolling bunch of volatility," Nicholls noted. "If we can hedge that market risk and reduce some of that volatility, what we are doing is reducing market beta and smoothing NAV performance."

The fund will also cap the amount it can invest in each theme, at around 45%, as well as geographic split and how much direct equity exposure it can take. "That way, investors know from day one that they are getting a very balanced exposure between different geographies and themes."