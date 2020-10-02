Asset managers look to tap investors' 'patriotic spirit' with trio of trust launches

A trio of asset managers will tap into investors’ “patriotic spirit” as they look to raise £450m in capital for investment trust launches in October.

Announcements last week that Schroders would launch the British Opportunities Trust and Sanford DeLand would offer its Buffetology strategy in closed-ended format followed an earlier note from Tellworth Investments of its planned IPO of Tellworth British Recovery & Growth Trust.

Schroders said its trust would target £250m in capital, with Tellworth and Sanford DeLand aiming lower at £100m each.

The trusts will look to support British companies at a time when many have run into liquidity problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has tipped the UK into recession.

But the backdrop for the launches does not seem favourable. UK funds have been out of favour with investors ever since the Brexit vote in 2016. Estimates from Morningstar suggest investors have taken some £14bn out of UK equity funds in the past three years.

Further, a recent series of polls conducted by platform interactive investor showed sentiment towards the asset class continues to wane, with its latest survey showing 55% of clients were putting cash to work within UK equities, down from a high of 72% in late March.

"This comes as no surprise as the UK market has not been as resilient to the Covid-19 economic disruption as the US," said fund analyst Teodor Dilov. The FTSE 100 is down 22% year-to-date compared to the S&P 500's 7% gain, although the latter is skewed by the outperformance of its tech names.

However, as managing director at Chelsea Financial Services Darius McDermott noted, while the UK's blue chips have performed poorly relative to the rest of the world, "same cannot be said of UK smaller companies and mid caps, which seems to be the main focus of these launches".

Indeed, UK equity income funds have seen the bulk of outflows according to Morningstar's data, with £21bn pulled from these mandates. Non-income funds have seen £7bn of inflows.

McDermott said there was "certainly a bit of patriotic spirit to these raises", though noted the small- and mid-cap space housed many companies that "can be a great investment in the future".

"And while it might be an uncertain time to raise money, because the UK market trades at a big discount at the moment, there is potential long-term opportunity for brave investors today," McDermott added.

Investors want to 'back the UK recovery'

Manager research analyst at Morningstar Robert Starkey agreed, suggesting "attractive opportunities present themselves to investors who enter the market on low valuations, and the upcoming launches may well reflect this".

He continued: "It is also unlikely for investment groups to be coming to market unless they were confident of the support of investors being present.

"A skilled fund manager with fresh capital would be well placed to navigate a volatile market and look past negative news priced into the UK market, which is particularly the case amongst stocks lower down the market capitalisation spectrum as a result of Brexit."

Indeed, all three fund groups told Investment Week they had responded to client interest. Tellworth's Paul Marriage said there was "a sense of being in this together" and that investors "wanted to see whether there was a way of backing this UK recovery… and hopefully make some money in the process".

Doug Abbott, head of UK intermediary at Schroders, said the launches are "a really positive story, because it shows you that there are a number of talented fund managers out there who have identified that there is a really interesting opportunity to invest in UK equities at the moment".

"Investors will be very supportive of the fact that by [backing these trusts] you are also supporting British companies and British jobs as a result," Abbott said.

Dilov called the news "a vote of confidence in the UK", but countered: "There is already a wealth of UK focused investment trusts, so it is important to establish whether the new propositions adequately differentiate themselves from the competition.

"There is also an argument of whether it is worth buying new when existing trusts are available on the cheap, with discounts widening since the start of the pandemic."

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director of the Association of Investment Companies, said it was "striking" how all three trusts were "maximising the benefits of the closed-ended structure".

"This includes investing in very small listed companies and backing both public and private businesses," Brodie-Smith said.

"The ability to invest in less liquid assets without the fear of redemptions means investment company managers can give their investee companies long-term backing, something that is more important than ever as the economy faces the challenges of the pandemic."

Tellworth British Recovery & Growth Trust

Marriage will manage the trust alongside John Warren and Johnnie Smith. The IPO process began on 16 September, with its offer for intermediaries closing on Monday (5 October) and the initial placing closing on Wednesday.

Marriage said it would be a "best of Tellworth" all-cap fund, with a 15% to 20% overlap with other Tellworth strategies. Small caps and mega caps would likely account for "a pretty small proportion". However, the team will use the closed-ended structure to invest in pre-IPO securities.

The investment process will be predicated on three pillars: ‘British leaders', which must have 20% of their staff based in the UK; ‘British recovery', which should have 50% of staff in the UK; and ‘British technology', which should have 25% of staff in the UK.

"We are investing in genuine UK companies here that are also operating and contributing to the UK economy. We are not investing in London-listed companies that might rent an office HQ in the West End but have no assets and no activities here."

The global leaders pillar is predicated on the team's P3M system, which Marriage said sought out "long-term winners with differentiated products, market leadership of their niche, the ability to grow margin and management who own stock". Examples of previous investments here include FeverTree Drinks.

British recovery good quality companies hit hard by the pandemic that have raised cash to strengthen themselves and have "well-proven business models that we think are going to thrive" but are being undervalued by the market. Examples of these companies would be Everyman Cinema, JD Weatherspoons and EasyJet.

British technology stocks will be mainly mid and small caps in areas such as software, hardware, medical technologies and IT services. "The important thing here is proven products with proven revenues," Marriage continued.

"Not early stage, not blue sky, no biotechnology. We find quite a lot of this in the UK market, and a lot of it is a lot cheaper than other markets globally for the tech sector."

Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Managed by the firm's head of equities Rory Bateman and head of UK and European private equity Tim Creed, this trust will invest in both public and private UK companies, similarly looking to "support UK employment through the pandemic and beyond".

Abbott that while there were similarities with the Schroder UK Public Private Trust the firm took over from Neil Woodford, which Creed also co-managed alongside Ben Wicks, there were also "pretty big differences between the two".

Notwithstanding SUPP's managers' need to "work through" the portfolio and "maximise returns to investors", that vehicle was more focused on early-stage companies. "The new trust is far more focused on mid and small cap, and companies that are a little further down their life story," Abbott explained.

"There are a couple of other differences," he continued. "The new trust is very much about a specific market opportunity. It is going to have a seven-year life as a fixed vehicle, so we are looking to make the most of the current opportunity.

"SUPP will be doing the same [and] there are a lot of opportunities at the moment that the trust is going to make the most of, but there is an element of SUPP needing to realise the investments that it needs to [offload] and work on its historic position."

UK Buffettology Smaller Companies Trust

Sanford DeLand's offering, to be run by Keith Ashworth-Lord, Eric Burns and David Beggs, will offer exposure to the firm's successful UK Buffettology fund within a closed-ended structure.

The trust looks to apply the ‘business perspective' model of investing originating from Ben Graham but made famous by Warren Buffett and uses Porter's five forces - the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of customers, industry rivalry, the threat of new entrants and the threat of substitute products - to assess companies.

"We are looking for businesses with an economic moat - enduring franchises with pricing power and barriers to entry," said Ashworth-Lord.

"Basically, a business that can continue to earn excess returns on its capital without those returns being competed away… businesses that will be around in much their present form in ten or 20 years' time.

"Our ideal is a business that we can see steadily compounding year in, year out."

The team's ideal holding period if indefinite. "The only time we sell is if the story changes, the investment thesis alters or I have screwed up on something." In the past year, Homeserve is the only new addition to the open-ended fund, with portfolio turnover on a rolling 12-month basis at 3.3%.

The trust will have not more than 30% overlap with its two open-ended fund. Currently, 15 companies in either the Buffettology or Free Spirit funds qualify for inclusion into the trust on market cap grounds, with just a handful currently marked as undervalued and will be "immediate candidates to go into the investment trust".

The trust will not invest in unlisted stocks and will not utilise gearing; its 15% revolving credit facility will solely be used for discount management. Ashworth-Lord said liquidity was the main factor behind the using the closed-ended structure.

"A lot of clients have been saying for your smaller company investments, a trust would be ideal [with] permanent capital," the manager said.

"I have always had that monkey on my back about liquidity with Buffettology… [since] long before Woodford… the beauty about this [trust] is that we will be able to go down to the smaller, micro-cap, end and not have to worry about liquidity issues."