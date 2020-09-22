Rodrigs adds to internet retailers to benefit from Covid trends

Philip Rodrigs has upped his weighting to online service providers as his Raynar Flagship portfolio continues to take advantage of structural trends towards home working and ecommerce that have been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Rodrigs continues to deploy cash raised into the market, the Flagship strategy snapped up shares in Purplebricks in July, helping increase its weighting to internet-enabled retail and service providers from around 12% to more than a fifth of the fund.

Rodrigs said Purplebricks' disposal of its Canadian operations made it a pure-play on the UK market once more, ending what had been ultimately unsuccessful ventures into overseas markets that has depressed sentiment for the stock.

While Raynar had invested before the announcement in mid-July, Rodrigs said the cash released by the sale strengthened Purplebricks' balance sheet, assuaging any concerns from that point of view.

The firm has benefited from a couple of recent developments, not least the recent changes to stamp duty rules, as well as a spike in demand for transactions once the UK's lockdown was rolled back.

"It seems that a lot of people have reassessed the personal living space," Rodrigs reasoned, noting he remained "a firm believer that working from home has structurally increased permanently".

As the number one online-only estate agent, Purplebricks is in a "very attractive and strong position", he added.

Other holdings within the same theme include retailers that have also benefited from structural trends being accelerated by the pandemic. "It is unarguable that delivery of retail and services through the internet has structurally increased," Rodrigs said.

"It was structurally increasing anyway, but there's been a massive acceleration and a lot of people who maybe hadn't tried it before have been forced to try it and that has materially opened up the scope for that trend."

While the manager expects a slight pull back in usage once we get back to normality, "ultimately we are going to stay a lot higher than we would have done on the previous trajectory".

While the likes of Amazon will have benefited more than most, Rodrigs believes specialist retailers also have a role to play within the theme, noting Gear4Music and Angling Direct as two he favours.

Gear4Music has almost quadrupled since its March lows and nearly doubled since Rodrigs was able to purchase shares when Raynar Flagship was launched.

The manager noted the music retail market was highly fragmented, with numerous "mom and pop" physical stores around the country. For those small businesses, Covid was deadly, with many having to shut for months amid enforced lockdowns.

However, Gear4Music is purely an online seller of music equipment, meaning it was in a prime position to take advantage of a spike in the number of people taking up or further improving their musical skills. "They saw a very strong demand increase… [and] have won many new customers who had never shopped with them before."

That said, Rodrigs noted the firm has had a chequered past in coping with increased demand, with an inability to service it in its early years as a listed company, leading the market to fall out of love with a company it had once loved. Shares rose from 160p in mid-2016 to 840p 12 months later before retracing those gains within just 15 months.

However, its management team, led by founder Andrew Wass, overhauled the company's systems and operations to enable it to meet future upticks in demand. Those improvements began to come through during late 2019, "perfectly timed… for what has proven to be a very strong increase in demand".

While Gear4Music is purely online, Angling Direct, which sells fishing equipment, is around half online and half in-store. But Rodrigs said the firm had "a modern approach to retail in what is a very traditional mom and pop retail industry".

It owns a modest nationwide estate of large stores mainly based in out-of-town retail parks. But, similarly to Gear4Music, it is benefiting from a Covid-related upturn in demand for fishing as a pastime.

Rodrigs noted sign-ups to fishing clubs across the country significantly increased, with Angling Direct having seen a significant increase in sales once the fisheries reopened in June. That "very strong sales growth" has continued, the manager said.

"It is the case that they have a very prudent balance sheet and at one stage their cash balance was half of their market capitalisation," Rodrigs reasoned. "So, [Angling Direct is] a very strongly capitalised business that is benefiting [from Covid trends]."

Raynar PM recently surpassed £50m in assets, a milestone Rodrigs said he was "delighted with". "We have been very positively surprised, but very pleased and encouraged, with the number of inbound inquiries and people interested to hear about what we are up to. It is important for a young business that eight months in we are already through the £50m [mark] - that is really a great start for us."

To the end of August, the Raynar Flagship strategy had returned 18.2% in the three months since it launched, outperforming all funds in the Investment Association (IA) UK Smaller Companies and UK All Companies sectors. The best performer in both of those categories was LF Miton UK Smaller Companies at 16.1%, according to FE fundinfo.

Rodrigs said: "I am very pleased to have been able to deliver that sector-leading performance to the benefit of our launch clients and early supportive clients. But we are very much focused on the medium and longer term.

"We are looking to build steady performance over time, so it is great that we have got sector-leading performance in the very short term, but that is not going to change our approach."