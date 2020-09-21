Invesco's Syms: 'Room for growth' in 'lagging' fixed income ETF space

Fixed income ESG ETF assets under management have grown "very rapidly" but the asset class remains a "very low proportion of the overall fixed income universe", according to Invesco's head of EMEA ETF fixed income product management Paul Syms, who believes the area is "lagging the equity space by a couple of years".

"We are at the bottom of the exponential curve and I think there is going to be increasing interest in this area overall," Syms said.

"It is still a very small area within the EMEA fixed income ETF space, so I think there is plenty of room for further growth."

Syms cited a "combination of factors" that has led to the growth of fixed income ESG ETFs, including encouragement from regulators, increased engagement and knowledge from investors, and greater choice in the market.

"A lot of fixed income investors were maybe a bit reluctant to step into the ESG space, not necessarily understanding it as well as the equity space, and also not having the right number of solutions," he explained.

"More recently, the increased amount of choice across the board as flows come in and reallocations take place means we are getting more products being built."

This "self-fulfilling" cycle also occurs within the companies looking to issue bonds, according to Syms.

"At its most simplistic, if a certain company or bond exists in a broad universe and also exists in the ESG universe, you are going to have more demand for that bond and it is going to lower the overall cost of capital for that company," he added.

"As soon as you are excluded from indices, it becomes much harder. You become an off-benchmark position and you can only really be bought by active investors who like to think there is a relative value opportunity there.

"But you do not exist in any of the passive funds."

Syms noted that alongside the "ongoing debate" as to whether passive investments are effective for fixed income investing, there is "another hurdle" for investors specifically within the ESG space.

Equities provide ESG asset owners with "active ownership" and "voting rights" that gives an investor "the ability to influence a company", which is a tactic "less well developed within the fixed income space".

However, he noted engagement is "starting to increase" within fixed income.

The UN Principles of Responsible Investment, Syms said, require investors to be "responsible asset owners, no matter what the asset class happens to be" and he believes many investors are starting to "take this next step".

"Now, when reallocations take place, they favour the greener solutions," he added.