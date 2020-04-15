IW's Big Video Call: SLA CEO Skeoch on deep recession fears, GARS and changing work practices

Standard Life Aberdeen CEO Keith Skeoch talks to Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about the hit to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic, what a potential recovery may look like and the challenges for asset managers in this environment.

He also discusses opportunities for active managers at this time despite demand for passive strategies, the role of GARS and the future for open-ended property funds following recent suspensions.

Finally, Skeoch suggests the biggest impact on the investment industry after the coronavirus lockdown will be on working practices. He hopes this means "finding a different and better way of working", including an end to presenteeism. The CEO also believes business continuity planning has changed forever for the sector following this year's events.