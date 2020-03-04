The Big Question: What can Andrew Bailey do to make the Bank of England a more open and diverse place to work?

Challenges for newly-appointed governor

Ellie Duncan asks eight investment professionals about how new Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey can better encourage inclusively within his team.
Greil castro tatjana muzinich 2019 1 580x358
Tatjana Greil-Castro, portfolio manager at Muzinich & Co 
Fresh perspective 

There are three things that could make the Bank of England a more diverse place to work. 

Firstly, a fresh perspective when it comes to flexible working hours or moving scheduled internal meetings from early in the morning to later in the day. While we have come a long way, women can find it harder balancing work and home. 

We think a more flexible approach could not only benefit women at the Bank of England but all the staff. 

Secondly, avoiding the 'privilege thinking' bias and broadening the staff profiles by recruiting from a much wider selection of schools and backgrounds, like science-oriented ones or related to fields such as arts or history. 

This diversity could potentially encourage different points of view and more in-depth discussions that could, in turn, provide a sharper analysis, recommendation or output from the staff. 

Finally, by embracing, nurturing and ensuring the BoE provides an environment where staff from different backgrounds can share their views, opinions are placed on a level playground.
Mohammadian molina roxana blend institute 2020 580x358
Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, chief strategy officer at BLEND Network 
Female deputy

Andrew Bailey needs to not only carry on, but surpass, the targets Mark Carney outlined in a major speech on this subject in March 2019, in four key ways.

Firstly, while the Bank of England has tried to widen recruitment by encouraging a more diverse set of students to study economics and finance through providing free classroom materials, only a quarter of state secondary schools have registered for this scheme. Bailey should set himself the target of doubling that sign-up rate in his first year.

Secondly, while female representation in senior roles at the Bank has increased from 17% in 2013 to 31% today, the Bank still only has a target of 35% by the end of 2020. Bailey should set a date for achieving a target of 50%. 

Thirdly, the turnover rate of the Bank's BAME staff is higher than that for the Bank as a whole – 9.2% compared with 7.5% as of last January. Bailey needs to urgently find a way to rectify that. 

Finally, Bailey should ensure that when hiring new deputy governors he walks the walk. The Bank's four deputy governors are all white men. Surely the next deputy governor appointed should not be. 
Jonathan polin 580x358
Jonathan Polin, group chief executive officer at Sanlam UK
Tougher targets 

Over the past five years the Bank of England has put in place a range of measures to help it become a more diverse and socially-reflective organisation. 

From introducing targets for gender and BAME representation, to taking graduates from a broader range of universities and degree disciplines, the Bank clearly understands that diversity is an important issue that it needs to prioritise. 

While it is easy to suggest these targets could be tougher and their deadline more imminent, achieving a more diverse Bank of England needs to be a balance between finding the very best people for the job and ensuring it better reflects British society. 

The key will be to ensure diversity remains high on the Bank's agenda and is not allowed to be seen as simply an HR issue or tick-box exercise. 

If Andrew Bailey can achieve this balance and renew this centuries old institution, the Bank of England can become a fantastic role model for organisations across the UK.
Hughes alison redmayne 2020 580x358
Alison Hughes, investment management department manager at Redmayne
Policymaking 

To enact tangible change, the Bank of England's new governor should bring fresh ideas and engage with the current political landscape.

While Boris Johnson pledges to level up the country, moving civil service jobs out of Whitehall and into the regions, perhaps Bailey should consider beefing up his presence outside the capital. 

Since 1997, the Bank has run 12 agencies around the country, heralded as its 'eyes, ears and voice' in the regions. 

By moving key departments into the regions, the Bank could unlock a diversity of skill and culture, which it may currently be missing. A diverse workforce sustains innovation, bringing new perspectives to help form more judicious views. 

Having 12 agencies in the regions, certainly helps the diversity of opinion in the Bank, but it could go further in involving businesses – large and small – to inform its policymaking.
Westerhuis simone lgb 2020 580x358
Simone Westerhuis, managing director, investments at LGB & Co
Prominent code 

I would like to see Andrew Bailey focus on some key initiatives to really embed a culture of inclusion and diversity at the Bank of England.

Firstly, it would be good to see an overarching code or anti-discriminatory policy prominently placed on the Bank's website. 

This would not only be a beacon of confidence and reassurance for those joining, but also an example to other firms in the industry. 

Secondly, research shows that hiring processes are often full of bias. He could ask the Bank's diversity lead to review all job descriptions to ensure they are gender neutral and have blind systems of reviewing resumes so demographic characteristics are not visible.

Thirdly, numerous reports demonstrate a clear link between flexible, family-friendly working and the ability to attract diverse talent. Promoting the Bank's reputation as a modern, flexible employer would be a very positive step.

Finally, he could follow the US Federal Reserve Chairman and record a message to all staff – placed on the Bank's website – where he outlines why he believes it is important to have a more open and diverse place to work. 

Addressing the issue in his first speech as governor would emphasise the importance of the issue.
Gibson simon mattioli woods 2020 580x358
Simon Gibson, chief investment officer at Mattioli Woods
'Risk' inclusion 

The Bank of England has worked hard to improve its diversity and has set and published these goals. With Andrew Bailey about to take up the top job, eyes will be focused on him to accelerate change.  

What I hope for is a focus not just on diversity but also on inclusion.

My own working life illustrates this; I started work on the Youth Training Scheme and effectively, I was a 'risk' to my employer with no discernible skills and no experience whatsoever. But they gave me an opportunity and I grasped it with both hands.

Today, I am thrilled to work alongside people completing their apprenticeships, highly qualified academics, early school leavers, the advantaged and plenty who could reasonably call themselves 'less-advantaged'; it is a team of all ages and pretty much every 'diversity' one can imagine. 

Of course, skills come into it depending on the job role, but attitude is every bit as important. 

This is the environment that Bailey needs to create. I know a bit about working (and living) with people with different needs, including dyslexia and autism. 

These differences in the way people think and behave bring a perspective that challenges, and in my experience, including people who are different to oneself or 'the norm' rarely disappoints.
Stewart nicola edison group 2020 580x358
Nicola Stewart, director at Edison Group
Representation 

As Andrew Bailey says, the Bank of England has a duty to be representative of the variety of cultures and backgrounds of the people of England. 

The Bank also has a duty to set a blueprint for the banking sector overall, to accelerate flexible working practices underpinning family life and mental wellbeing. These four measures would help him achieve this.

Firstly, start with change at the top, which will be eye-catching and send a signal that he means business. The Bank's four deputy governors are all white men. 

He could commit to appointing two of the next holders of these roles from among women, BAME and LGBTQ+ communities. 

Secondly, the Bank does have a diversity lead, Catherine Hines. She and her role should be elevated to executive director, to give her the authority to drive forward the changes needed.

Thirdly, efforts should be made to lessen the turnover of BAME employees. They make up 18% of staff but represent 23% of staff leaving the Bank, undermining this drive.

Finally, the Bank might look to institutions it polices, but which are above it on the 'Most Family-Friendly Workplaces' list. The Bank is ranked 12th, below American Express (first), Lloyds (sixth) and RBS (ninth).
Hall marisa thinking ahead 2020 580x358
Marisa Hall, director in the Thinking Ahead Group, an independent research team at Willis Towers Watson and executive to the Thinking Ahead Institute
Fairness 

The historical approach of dealing with gender first, ethnicity second, disability third – or whichever order suits the corporate agenda – tends to lend itself to box-ticking and compartmentalisation of diversity factors. 

This does not mean that corporates should not have initiatives around gender or ethnicity; but it means that any leadership also needs to recognise that these are only a small part of an employee's individual identity.

If an organisation truly wants to make itself a more open and diverse place to work then it needs to look at combining three core elements: respecting individual identity to build a diverse array of people that make up the organisation; treating these people with decency; and using the power of cognitive diversity to improve business success. 

Diversity is clearly important, but before we can promote fairness and inclusion in our industry, organisations need a better understanding of who their employees are. Otherwise, even the most well-intentioned diversity policies will be destined for failure.
The former chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority will succeed outgoing head Mark Carney in a few weeks.

