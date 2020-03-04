The Big Question: What can Andrew Bailey do to make the Bank of England a more open and diverse place to work?

Tatjana Greil-Castro, portfolio manager at Muzinich & Co

Fresh perspective





There are three things that could make the Bank of England a more diverse place to work.





Firstly, a fresh perspective when it comes to flexible working hours or moving scheduled internal meetings from early in the morning to later in the day. While we have come a long way, women can find it harder balancing work and home.





We think a more flexible approach could not only benefit women at the Bank of England but all the staff.





Secondly, avoiding the 'privilege thinking' bias and broadening the staff profiles by recruiting from a much wider selection of schools and backgrounds, like science-oriented ones or related to fields such as arts or history.





This diversity could potentially encourage different points of view and more in-depth discussions that could, in turn, provide a sharper analysis, recommendation or output from the staff.





Finally, by embracing, nurturing and ensuring the BoE provides an environment where staff from different backgrounds can share their views, opinions are placed on a level playground.