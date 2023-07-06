Industry Voice: Vanguard - volatility and opportunity for active bond funds

After a dismal 2022, it's true that bond valuations are now lower while yields and long-term expected returns are both up. But central banks aren't necessarily finished hiking interest rates and a recession is still likely. Both mean that we're probably not done with volatility over the short term.

Greater volatility can mean greater opportunity for active management. But greater opportunity does not necessarily guarantee greater outcomes. Before we explore this, let's look first at what puts the odds in favour of active managers.

Setting the odds in favour of winning active fixed income managers

Vanguard believes that both active and index investing can help investors achieve investment success. But our faith in the former is contingent on active managers meeting a number of criteria. These include:

A deep and experienced team, with expertise across sectors and global regions.

A clear investment philosophy and robust investment process. If a manager cannot explain their approach, stay away.

A true-to-label approach with transparency. Bonds are meant to be a defensive asset class, so they should behave that way - with no surprises.

Stringent and systematic risk controls, preferably with independent risk teams that can provide objective opinions and risk assessments.

Relative consistency in performance and in the portfolio, not causing a whiplash experience for investors.

All these criteria should be packaged with low costs, as even the most talented managers cannot consistently overcome the hurdle of high operating and transaction costs. According to Lipper data for US-domiciled funds as at year-end 2022, the average five-year annualised return for the investment-grade intermediate fund category (which includes funds that we consider to be core bond holdings) lagged the return of the benchmark (the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) by a mere 8 basis points, or 0.08 percentage points. According to the Investment Company Institute, the average expense ratio for bond funds in 2022 was 0.37%. Choosing funds with lower expense ratios alone stacks the odds more in favour of active managers.

The challenges facing active management

If it were easy for active managers to outperform their benchmarks in volatile times, then a larger share of managers would have outperformed their indices not just in 2022, but also over longer periods that capture varying environments for interest rates and inflation.

Instead, at best, the record was mixed. The chart shows the percentages of funds in select categories that underperformed their benchmark indices over various periods as at year-end 2022. The longer periods include a number of volatile years in bond markets - among them 2008, 2013, 2015, 2020 and 2022. The results demonstrate that active managers who can add alpha are a shrinking minority over longer periods, even when opportunities abound in the form of market disruption and wider dispersion of returns.

Fewer US active bond managers outpaced benchmarks over time

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

Notes: This chart illustrates the data for five representative categories from the last semiannual SPIVA U.S. Scorecard. The full scorecard had data for 17 fixed income fund categories and compared their performance against the relevant Bloomberg, Standard & Poor's or iBoxx indices as benchmarks. Over one year, 11 out of 17 categories had a majority (more than 50%) underperform; over three years, 12 of 17 categories had the majority underperform; over five years, 16 of 17 categories had the majority underperform; and over 10 and 15 years, 16 of 16 fund categories had the majority underperform (one fund category did not have a full track record over 10 and 15 years).

Sources: Vanguard, using data from the SPIVA U.S. Scorecard as at 31 December 2022.

The bottom line for investors

Identifying that shrinking minority in advance—the future elite among active managers who beat their benchmarks over the long run—is the real challenge for investors who choose to go down the active route.

But it doesn't have to be an "either/or" decision. There's room for both active and index investments in a portfolio. Ultimately, for investors, it's a matter of preference. Some might prefer the predictability (relative to market benchmarks) of index funds. Others have the appetite for potential outperformance and the risk tolerance to accept potential underperformance. Still others might combine both approaches.

For those who want active management, whether wholeheartedly or partially, the outlook for active fixed income is supported by where we are in the economic cycle. As the economy slows and different sectors and issuers diverge in navigating the contraction, some disciplined active managers will successfully separate the winners from the losers and dynamically adapt to new information and new conditions.

Although outperformance is never guaranteed, investors who use a disciplined manager selection process, coupled with low costs, increase the potential for positive and consistent alpha over the long term. Investors should have the patience to let these factors play out, not just in 2023, but over the next decade.

Find out more about active fixed income funds at Vanguard

This post is funded by Vanguard

Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Funds investing in fixed interest securities carry the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment and the level of income may fluctuate. Movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of fixed interest securities. Corporate bonds may provide higher yields but as such may carry greater credit risk increasing the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment. The level of income may fluctuate and movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of bonds.

Important information

For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.

The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.

The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by Vanguard. Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); S&P® and S&P 500® are trademarks of S&P; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard product(s) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the index.

BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited ("BISL") (collectively, "Bloomberg"), or Bloomberg's licensors own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Indices.

The products are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by "Bloomberg." Bloomberg makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners or purchasers of the products or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the products particularly or the ability of the Bloomberg Indices to track general bond market performance. Bloomberg shall not pass on the legality or suitability of the products with respect to any person or entity. Bloomberg's only relationship to Vanguard and the products are the licensing of the Bloomberg Indices which are determined, composed and calculated by BISL without regard to Vanguard or the products or any owners or purchasers of the products. Bloomberg has no obligation to take the needs of the products or the owners of the products into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Bloomberg Indices. Bloomberg shall not be responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of the products to be issued. Bloomberg shall not have any obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the products.

BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. MSCI is a trademark and service mark of MSCI Inc. (collectively with its affiliates, "MSCI"), used under license. Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively, "Bloomberg"), including Bloomberg Index Services Limited, the index administrator ("BISL"), or Bloomberg's licensors, including MSCI, own all proprietary rights in the indices mentioned. Neither Bloomberg nor MSCI is affiliated with Vanguard and neither Bloomberg nor MSCI approves, endorses, reviews or recommends any Vanguard funds mentioned. Neither Bloomberg nor MSCI guarantees the timeliness, accurateness or completeness of any data or information relating to the indices mentioned and none shall be liable in any way to Vanguard, investors in Vanguard funds or other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Bloomberg indices or any data included therein.

Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

© 2023 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.

© 2023 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.

© 2023 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.