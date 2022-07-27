Industry Voice: Winning by not losing

An asset allocation perspective during a regime shift: focus on policy, inflation and growth

clock • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Winning by not losing

In their recent webinar (now available on demand) Yoram Lustig - Head of Multi-Asset Solutions EMEA & LATAM and Michael Walsh - Solutions Strategist at T. Rowe Price discuss key asset allocation themes and ideas to help you position your portfolios and have more actionable conversations with clients.

 

This post was funded by T. Rowe Price

Important Information

For professional clients only. Not for further distribution.

This material is being furnished for general informational purposes only. The material does not constitute or undertake to give advice of any nature, including fiduciary investment advice, and prospective investors are recommended to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice before making any investment decision. T. Rowe Price group of companies including T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and/or its affiliates receive revenue from T. Rowe Price investment products and services. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up. Investors may get back less than the amount invested.

The material does not constitute a distribution, an offer, an invitation, a personal or general recommendation or solicitation to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or to conduct any particular investment activity. The material has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable and current; however, we cannot guarantee the sources' accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. The views contained herein are as of the date noted on the material and are subject to change without notice; these views may differ from those of other T. Rowe Price group companies and/or associates. Under no circumstances should the material, in whole or in part, be copied or redistributed without consent from T. Rowe Price.

The material is not intended for use by persons in jurisdictions which prohibit or restrict the distribution of the material and in certain countries the material is provided upon specific request.

It is not intended for distribution to retail investors in any jurisdiction.

This material is issued and approved by T. Rowe Price International Ltd, 60 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4TZ which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. For Professional Clients only.

© 2022 T. Rowe Price. All rights reserved. T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the bighorn sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks or registered trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

 

Related Topics

More on Asset Managers

A suite of rules and guidance setting more detailed expectations for firm conduct are based on "four outcomes"
Regulation

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

'Huge undertaking'

Julia Bahr
clock 27 July 2022 • 5 min read
The disclosure report is structured around the four pillars of the TCFD recommendations: governance; strategy; risk management and metrics.
ESG

'We need to strengthen our analysis': FCA inaugural climate disclosure report

Targets 90% Scope 3 reduction

Tom Higgins
Tom Higgins
clock 20 July 2022 • 3 min read
Chief executive of the FCA Nikhil Rathi
Regulation

FCA annual report marked by absence of Woodford and strikes

Fair and clear marketing a key priority

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 July 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week unveils finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

21 July 2022 • 6 min read
02

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
03

Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

25 July 2022 • 6 min read
04

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

26 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

22 July 2022 • 5 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot