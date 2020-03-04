Woodford Patient Manager
The Big Question: Which alternatives might fit the bill as replacements for stricken Woodford fund?
Experts reveal their top picks
Woodford's hopes of exiting Oxford Nanopore begin to fade
Beleaguered manager hit with latest holdings setback
Woodford Patient Capital trust appoints two non-exec directors to board
Pair also on board of several other trusts
Woodford: We continue to see long-term value in Circassia after 66% fall
Stock plummeted after failed drug trial
Pressure grows on providers to offer 'unique strategies' for future equity trust launches
Investment trust providers need to have strong reasons to justify launching new closed-ended funds with equity mandates, as the sector becomes increasingly dominated by alternatives vehicles, according to Numis Securities.
Woodford IM: UK economy is more unbalanced than ever before
Predicts slower long-term growth
Woodford biotech holding admits 'material weakness' in finance controls
Shares dropped 90% since summer
Woodford's 'great confidence' as Patient Capital trust reports NAV decline
Emphasis on 'early-stage' investments
Woodford to take no fee in first year of Patient Capital Trust
Tough 12 months
Woodford: Multi-sector dividend cuts 'highly likely' in 2016
Oil, industrials and banks dividends at risk
Woodford eyes additional fundraising for Patient Capital
Trust almost fully invested
Woodford's funds hit by September biotech sell-off
Manager increases positions on weakness
Woodford and discounts behind record IT fundraising - but can it continue?
The AIC's Nick Britton analyses the reasons behind the record amounts raised by ITs so far this year