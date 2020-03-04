wine
Bottoms up! An introduction to wine investment
Spike in fine wine markets
Can fine wine returns continue to outpace major indices over the long term?
Market volatility surrounding the upcoming EU referendum in June could threaten return prospects from the fine wines sector in 2016, with the fall in sterling already impacting the cost of European imports.
The 10 most collectible alternative assets
Rare stamps, wine, and art are among the most popular collectible alternative assets, while space memorabilia has also made the top ten following the death of astronaut Neil Armstrong.
Time to consider these esoteric investments?
ALTERNATIVES