Whitechurch Securities
Yearsley and Haynes launch Fairview Investing
Independent investment consultancy
Whitechurch MD Haynes departs
Joined firm in 1997
Whitechurch cuts management fees on model portfolios
OCF of 0.4% to 0.6%
Whitechurch's Haynes: Industry pressure on fees pushing us to passive products
Make up 25% of portfolios
Whitechurch's Ben Willis exits for Chase de Vere
Leaves after 12 years
Whitechurch Securities bolsters investment management team with Beaufort hire
11 years' experience in the industry
Quant strategies may 'tempt' asset managers but biggest test lies ahead
Quants come with their own performance risks
Love at first sight: Which mandates are on fund selectors' radars for 2017?
Valentine's Day special
Wealth managers wary of 'Trump risk' for EMs but eye opportunities in US stocks
Reduced regulation in financials a 'positive factor'
Buyers put money to work in EMs but warn of 'real risks'
Increasing allocations
Fund selectors: The challenges facing younger managers in 'supranormal' times
IW launches Managers to Watch series
Fund buyers respond to Woodford decision to scrap staff bonuses
Fund buyers give their views
Property suspensions create model portfolio admin headache for wealth managers
Problems for platforms
Investors reveal portfolio strategies as Brexit vote looms
Investors are divided on their approaches in the run-up to this month's referendum on the UK's membership of the EU.
Where now for Aberdeen AM as performance starts to turn around?
Sentiment reversal towards emerging markets
Moves, M&A and model portfolios: Highlights from the wealth sector in Q1
After a busy start to the year for the wealth sector, Investment Week rounds up the key developments.
Whitechurch to launch ethical portfolio range
To launch on 1 March
Top picks: The best alternative trusts with attractive entry points
Alternative assets have dominated investment trust fundraising in 2015. A significant portion of the record net £3.9bn raised since the start of the year to 14 September was allocated to higher-yielding vehicles in areas including specialist debt and...
Action needed on soft-closures to avoid more industry 'damage'
FCA to explore flexibilities
Funds To Watch: Managers' best ideas from across the globe
Managers' best ideas from across the globe
Terry Smith: Liquidity partly to blame for FEET's cautious start
Low liquidity, US monetary policy risk and steep valuations in India are the reasons why over 20% of the Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust remains uninvested almost a year after launch, according to manager Terry Smith.
Wealth managers renew call for access to best share class deals
Wealth managers are urging fund providers to open preferentially-priced share classes to their businesses, as opposed to just the largest, typically platform-based distributors.
Will UK equity income funds repeat past mistakes as concentration grows?
Large-cap funds in the UK Equity Income sector have increased the concentration of their top ten holdings even as the UK's largest stocks begin to struggle, data compiled for Investment Week has revealed.
Manager merry-go-round: Are active funds still worth the effort?
Are active funds still worth the effort?