Vince Cable
Cable: I am beginning to think Brexit will never happen
'Enormous' divisions within rival parties
Cable bows to pressure over Royal Mail IPO probe
Business Secretary Vince Cable has bowed to mounting pressure for an inquiry into the privatisation of the Royal Mail, ahead of a critical report due on Friday.
Cable threatens action on 'excessive' FTSE 100 pay
Vince Cable has attacked the salaries paid to the executives at the top of FTSE 100 companies and warned the government may intervene if boards do not rein in 'excessive' payouts.
Taxpayer lost out on Royal Mail as big investors flipped shares - watchdog
The government could have reaped more value from the Royal Mail sale it if had been less cautious and better controlled access to shares, the National Audit Office has said.
Cable warns rates may have to rise to tackle 'raging housing boom'
Business secretary Vince Cable has warned interest rates may have to rise to hold back a "raging housing boom" in London and the south-east.
Cable: RBS share sale may not happen for five years
Business Secretary Vince Cable has warned the government's 81% stake in Royal Bank of Scotland may not be sold off for another five years, arguing a quick sale of shares is unlikely.
Law firm criticises Cable's corporate law proposals
A global law firm has criticised today's proposal by business secretary Vince Cable to introduce a new corporate law to punish directors of failed companies.
Cable plans new law to punish directors of failed firms
Business secretary Vince Cable is to unveil a new corporate law that will see directors of failed companies held personally liable for racking-up debts or managing businesses poorly.
Party row ahead of 'mansion tax' debate
Labour has been accused of playing "cynical party games" ahead of a House of Commons debate and vote on plans for a ‘mansion tax'.
Autumn Statement 2012: Osborne unveils £1bn 'business bank'
Chancellor George Osborne has given small and medium sized businesses a much needed boost, unveiling government plans to form a ‘business bank'.
What did you miss? This week's most read
A Ratner moment, Skandia cost cuts and more taxes on the rich all made our top ten list of best read stories on the Investment Week website this week.
Cable: Rich face property tax raid 'within weeks'
The country's rich face a further coalition tax raid 'in the next few weeks', according to business secretary Vince Cable.
Cable: UK economy in 'very deep crisis'
The UK economy is in "a very deep crisis" and it is difficult to predict when it will recover, according to business secretary Vince Cable.
Cable attacks 'anti-business' UK banks
Vince Cable has launched another broadside against banks, branding them as ‘anti-business' and slamming them for their "greed and stupidity".
Cable: I would make a good Chancellor
Business Secretary Vince Cable has thrown open a potential challenge to George Osborne's role as Chancellor of the Exchequer after claiming he would "make a good chancellor".
Cable to force regular binding vote on exec pay
Business secretary Vince Cable (pictured) is set to announce plans today which will force companies to take binding votes on executive pay every three years.
Cable could take action against Goodwin and RBS directors
Business secretary Vince Cable could take action against Fred Goodwin and a small number of former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) directors over the bank's collapse.
Cable relaxes crackdown on executive pay
Vince Cable is understood to be reconsidering a hard-hitting proposal that would see chief executives face an annual binding vote on their pay and bonuses.
Cable 'not fit for office': Tory adviser
Business secretary Vince Cable is a "socialist" who should never have been given responsibility for business policy, Adrian Beecroft has claimed.
Cable: Euro collapse will have 'massive impact' on UK
Vince Cable has voiced concerns there will be dire consequences for the UK's economy if Greece were to exit the euro and debt contagion spread.
Cable's five ways to get Britain booming
MP Vince Cable, the secretary of state for business, has proposed five policies to get the British economy booming again, warning of a lack of confidence among business leaders.
Cable calls for RBS to be split up
Business secretary Vince Cable has called for the Royal Bank of Scotland to be split up, in a letter leaked to the BBC.
Fidelity and LGIM back Cable crackdown on top pay
Fidelity and Legal & General IM (LGIM) have given their support to Vince Cable's proposals to clamp down on boardroom pay and push for greater transparency.
Cable fined for failing to pay tax
Vince Cable, the business secretary, has been embarrassed after being fined £500 by HM Revenue and Customs for failing to pay VAT on his extra-curricular earnings.