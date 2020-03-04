Vince Cable

Cable: I would make a good Chancellor
Cable: I would make a good Chancellor

Business Secretary Vince Cable has thrown open a potential challenge to George Osborne's role as Chancellor of the Exchequer after claiming he would "make a good chancellor".

Cable fined for failing to pay tax
Cable fined for failing to pay tax

Vince Cable, the business secretary, has been embarrassed after being fined £500 by HM Revenue and Customs for failing to pay VAT on his extra-curricular earnings.