Vestra Wealth
SCM Direct, JH&P and Investment Quorum: Spear's 500 top wealth management professionals unveiled
2016 edition of The Spear's 500
Smaller wealth management firms at risk as M&A deals reach eight-year high
Mergers and acquisitions among wealth management firms, especially those with less than £5bn in AUM, are set to increase and could even beat the record number of transactions witnessed in 2015, as a tougher regulatory backdrop and Brexit uncertainty exert...
Vestra poaches three private bankers for HNW team
Boost for private client team
Asian values: Buyers' top funds in face of China's turmoil
Can they hold strong through future volatility?
Could the US become a Japan-style '20-year cycle'?
Investment managers are expecting to see the first interest rate rise in the US in over six years in the next couple of months, but could we see a further round of quantitative easing instead?
Ex-Woodford investment strategist joins Vestra Wealth
Vestra Wealth has hired Russell Harrop, formerly Woodford Investment Management, as head of international equities.
The biggest wealth management stories of the year so far
The start of 2015 has proved to be a busy few months for the wealth management space as firms make acquisitions, hires and expansion plans. Investment Week rounds up the stories you may have missed.
Vestra Wealth's Mackie joins Brooks Macdonald
Brooks Macdonald Asset Management has appointed Vestra Wealth's Jim Mackie as an investment management director.
Co-investor risk limits fund choice for wealth managers
Growing concern over co-investor risk is leading some buyers to turn away from pooled vehicles entirely in a bid to reclaim control of their investments.
UBS and Julius Baer multi-asset specialists join Vestra Wealth
Vestra Wealth has hired three investment managers, all specialising in global multi-asset portfolios, from UBS and Julius Baer.
Zurich expands platform to include first DFMs
Zurich has expanded its platform offering to include a discretionary fund management service for the first time.
Vestra Wealth boosts senior team with Barclays and Julius Baer hires
Vestra Wealth has hired four senior wealth managers specialising in high net worth, entrepreneurial and family clients.
Do funds really need to beat their benchmarks?
Five years into an equity bull market, and with significant changes to the UK's savings regime on the horizon, more investors are asking: how important is a fund's relative performance?
What do wealth managers think of Japan's prospects?
SPECIAL REPORT