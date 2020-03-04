US Elections 2016
UK watchdog fines Facebook £500k over data breaches
First fine received
M&G's Rhodes: Managers must use shareholder engagement as weapon against passives
Runs £6.5% Global Dividend fund
Wealth managers reveal their key calls after May announces snap election
Geopolitical risks
The art of risk management: Part I
Carmignac's Saint-Georges on managing 'unknown risks'
Revealed: The funds kicked out of FE's Invest Approved list as it takes more defensive stance
Majedie UK Income among leavers
US growth companies will be attractive for 'years to come'
The transition to a Trump presidency this month, for all its Sturm und Drang, marks several important and bullish transitions for stockmarket investors. Expectations are high, but these trends could lead to an extended favourable climate for US equity...
Part II: Have investors become too optimistic about the impact of a Trump presidency?
In this second of a special three-part Big Question, managers tell Investment Week that investors need to keep a more vigilant and realistic eye on the economy now that Donald Trump has begun his first term as US President.
Big Question Part I: Have investors become too optimistic about the impact of a Trump presidency?
Fund managers share their views
Cazenove's Jeffrey: The dangers when assessing political risks
Greater-than-normal uncertainty
World Economic Forum calls for 'fundamental reform' to capitalism as populism enters top global risks
'Increasing polarisation of societies'
Which sectors were the winners and laggards during a turbulent 2016?
Impact of Brexit and Trump
Trump rally hits Newton Real Return performance as safe havens suffer
Portfolio maintains longer-term outperformance
Liontrust reports higher profits and AUM amid 'challenging period' for fund groups
'Political uncertainty significantly exacerbated'
Global bonds suffer biggest sell-off since 'taper tantrum' on Trump victory
Weekly losses exceed $1trn for second time in 20 years
JPM chief Dimon warns Hammond against rushed Brexit
Also linked to US treasury secretary role
Update: FTSE drops as Trump fear returns to markets
EM indices at four-month lows
How has Trump's triumph affected investment trusts?
'Shock Trump victory would lead to discounts widening'
Buxton: Yellen could resign on Trump win 'to preserve Fed integrity'
Trump's 'reflationary trades'
US Election reaction: Will Trump's bark be worse than his bite?
Shows Brexit was not a "freak" event.
'A recipe for economic uncertainty': The market implications of a Trump presidency
Could benefit oil and gold
'Brexit x10': Why we should have known Trump victory was coming
Investors waking up to the news Donald Trump has won the US Presidential Election will be feeling a sense of déjà vu. We were all here before on 24 June as markets went into freefall following the Brexit vote.
Update: Dow Jones hits near-record high as financials soar on Trump victory
Global stockmarkets defy expectations