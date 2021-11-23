United Nations Development Program

Kurt Morriesen joins LGIM as head of investment stewardship

Business roles

Kurt Morriesen joins LGIM as head of investment stewardship

Effective January 2022

clock 23 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Oversubscribed Life Science REIT IPO raises £350m

17 November 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 