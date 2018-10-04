unit trusts

How big is too big? Selectors' views on the giant funds in the universe

Funds

How big is too big? Selectors' views on the giant funds in the universe

The Bigger Picture on fund selection

clock 04 October 2018 •
Rathbones' profits jump 64% as firm's 'full project agenda' gains traction

Investment

Rathbones' profits jump 64% as firm's 'full project agenda' gains traction

Busy first half of 2018

clock 24 July 2018 •
Janus Henderson closes UK Strategic Income fund as assets fall to £10m

UK

Janus Henderson closes UK Strategic Income fund as assets fall to £10m

Run by multi-asset team

clock 16 May 2018 •
Richard Philbin: A wealth manager's wishlist for our industry

Wealth Management

Richard Philbin: A wealth manager's wishlist for our industry

Simplifying financial products for consumers

clock 27 February 2018 •
Trustpilot