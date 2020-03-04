UKIP
Gosling's Grouse: Can the press really influence the election?
The Contrarian Investor: A torrid year for equities in 2015?
Political risk fears grow as UKIP wins second parliamentary seat
UKIP has taken a second seat in Westminster after winning the Rochester and Strood by-election, adding to concerns over the outcome of the general election next year.
EU tells UK to pay extra £1.7bn after 'increase in wealth'
The UK has been told to contribute an extra £1.7bn (€2.1bn) to the European Union's budget after the economy performed better than expected.
The UKIP factor: M&G's Leaviss warns of disaster for sterling as political risk looms
The growing chance of a party outside the established top three getting a key role in a coalition government is starting to spook managers, as UKIP in particular gains ground ahead of the general election.
WMA calls for 'lighter touch' European Union after era of record regulation
The Wealth Management Association (WMA) has called for a ‘lighter touch' approach to industry regulation as key EU committees face a post-election shake-up.
UK election countdown: The start of a volatile year?
The Contrarian Investor: The Doomsday investor cult
