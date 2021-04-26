UK trusts

Kepler Partners: Five top trusts with the fastest-narrowing discounts

Investment Trusts

Kepler Partners: Five top trusts with the fastest-narrowing discounts

Strong performance by UK trusts

clock 26 April 2021 • 2 min read
Industry split as Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income trust spat intensifies

Investment Trusts

Industry split as Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income trust spat intensifies

'Clearly out of line'

clock 31 May 2018 •
Nick Train hopes to increase weighting in Manchester United before stock 'trebles in value'

Investment Trusts

Nick Train hopes to increase weighting in Manchester United before stock 'trebles in value'

Runs Finsbury Growth and Income Trust

clock 22 May 2018 •
Trustpilot