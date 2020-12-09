UK real estate

False dawns or the start of change? The 12 key investment views and trends for 2021

Markets

False dawns or the start of change? The 12 key investment views and trends for 2021

Managers give their sector predictions for next year

clock 09 December 2020 •
Alvarium looks to float REIT aimed at 'alleviating homelessness'

Investment Trusts

Alvarium looks to float REIT aimed at 'alleviating homelessness'

Total shareholder returns of 7.5% per annum

clock 07 September 2020 •
Gravis' Norris: Winners and losers in the pandemic-hit property world

Equities

Gravis' Norris: Winners and losers in the pandemic-hit property world

Which stocks proved safe as houses?

clock 28 July 2020 •
Gravis adds to range with UK REIT fund

UK

Gravis adds to range with UK REIT fund

Managed by newly-appointed Matthew Norris

clock 24 September 2019 •
Why historical RMBS defaults rates are among the lowest in fixed income

Bonds

Why historical RMBS defaults rates are among the lowest in fixed income

September's disastrous Salzburg summit brought the risk of a 'no-deal' Brexit into sharper relief.

clock 29 October 2018 •
Trustpilot