uk gilt yields

Where to invest when the going gets tough

UK

Where to invest when the going gets tough

How floating rate notes could help UK equities

clock 19 November 2019 •
PIMCO shuns gilts on election spending fears

Investment

PIMCO shuns gilts on election spending fears

Potential for gilt sales increasing

clock 07 November 2019 •
Retail price index changes could hit 'complacent' index-linked gilt investors

UK

Retail price index changes could hit 'complacent' index-linked gilt investors

Overhaul impact on 'linkers' to be assessed

clock 09 October 2019 •
Liontrust's Phillips: Duration increase has made bonds more risky

Bonds

Liontrust's Phillips: Duration increase has made bonds more risky

Fuelled by loose monetary policy, fixed income managers have had a tailwind for the past ten years.

clock 12 February 2019 •
Trustpilot