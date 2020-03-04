UK Election 2017
T. Rowe Price's Tenerelli: Further European equity upside justified if corporate momentum continues
Sentiment towards European equities has been on the rise this year.
What is driving a brighter outlook for European small caps?
Less constrained by global macro risk
Industry faces tough questions post-election as 'many risks have increased significantly'
Brexit talks have started
Cazenove's Jeffrey: 'Th' whole worl's in a terrible state o' chassis'
Explaining the result of the General Election
The damaging impact of 'political limbo'
Election resulted in hung parliament
'This is the result markets feared': Industry reacts to General Election outcome
'Potential second referendum'
Sterling retreats from early gains on UK election day
Concerns of a hung parliament
UK election 2017: Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away
Aberdeen economist shares their view
Four UK election scenarios: How will markets react to each one?
Differing results depending on election outcome
The five political promises that investors cannot ignore
Comments ahead of the General Election
Source's Jackson: Shifting political sands
Paul Jackson, head of research at Source, looks at how the changing political landscape has helped Europe - while hurting the UK, US and Brazil.
Investment Pulse: How do IW readers feel about UK election, Brexit talks and global outlook?
Surveyed in recent weeks
Impeachment inertia: Have markets become desensitised to global political troubles?
Markets rebound despite talk of impeachment in Brazil and the US
Colin Morton: Where are the opportunities in UK equities?
UK equity income continues to look relatively attractive in a world of low interest rates and low bond yields.
How can we explain the low volatility phenomenon?
Davan Byrne, fund manager at Davy Asset Management, outlines the factors he believes are contributing to the lowest market volatility levels in two decades.
BlackRock's Wharrier: Weak sterling means M&A will continue
Targetting companies with 'pricing power'
Gosling's Grouse: Vote Grouse!
'Put the financial wellbeing of the nation first!'
OMGI's Buxton predicts 'summer of tedious, range-bound markets' despite elections
'UK elections offer little scope for a shock'
Could EMD be a safe haven from US and European political uncertainties?
It may seem strange to consider emerging markets a potential safe haven, but arguably that is now the view of many of those looking to mitigate the political uncertainties in Europe and the US.
Wealth managers reveal their key calls after May announces snap election
Geopolitical risks
UK snap election raises key questions for investors
Political and market volatility in weeks ahead