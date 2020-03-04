UK Election 2010

Cameron new Prime Minister - what the papers say
Thirteen years of New Labour came to a dramatic end yesterday as David Cameron was declared Prime Minister and head of Britain's first coalition Government for 70 years. Here's what the papers say about the new man at number 10.

Brown's exit: What the papers say
Gordon Brown yesterday announced his resignation as Prime Minister - but he will not be stepping down for at least five months. "Extraordinary" says the Times, "Sordid" says the Telegraph...

Video: Election analysis special
Incisive Media editorial services director David Worsfold and Professional Pensions editor Jonathan Stapleton discuss the election result and assess its impact for the financial markets.

Dave's got the X Factor: Election paper review
A slight relief for Rupert Murdoch's two national newspapers The Sun and The Times as their 2am editions report that the exit polls put the Conservatives as the largest party predicting 305 seats for David Cameron.