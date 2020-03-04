UK Election 2010
The coalition one year on: Rollercoaster ride continues
McQuaker remains bullish despite local and global headwinds
Henderson's head of equities Bill McQuaker comments on the coalition's ‘shotgun wedding' and why he is still bullish on equities despite the difficult times ahead.
Osborne bid to sell RBS/Lloyds stakes hit by banking probe - papers
George Osborne's hopes of a "Tell Sid" style privatisation of RBS and Lloyds Banking Group have been dashed by the government's pledge to launch a year-long investigation into splitting up the banks.
Emergency Budget set for 22 June
The coalition Government will hold its first Budget on 22 June.
The Alchemist - Con Dem Nation
Government may have to impose £50bn tax rise - papers
Economists are warning the new coalition Government may have to impose £50bn of tax rises only months into its tenancy, including a hike in VAT.
HSBC chief warns hasty regulation could create second crisis - papers
Hastily introduced banking industry regulation risks precipitating a second credit crunch, HSBC chief executive Michael Geoghegan has warned.
Cameron new Prime Minister - what the papers say
Thirteen years of New Labour came to a dramatic end yesterday as David Cameron was declared Prime Minister and head of Britain's first coalition Government for 70 years. Here's what the papers say about the new man at number 10.
Osborne gets Chancellor while Cable controls business and banks
Both former shadow chancellors George Osborne and Vince Cable have been given positions in the new coalition cabinet.
Emergency Budget: CGT to rise; No hike for IHT threshold; £6bn cuts
Capital gains tax (CGT) is set to rise on so called 'non-business' assets under the new coalition Government to help reduce income tax for low earners.
Gilt auction oversubscribed despite election uncertainty
A Government auction of £2.25bn of gilts was two-and-a-half times oversubscribed despite uncertainty over the result of the election.
Brown's exit: What the papers say
Gordon Brown yesterday announced his resignation as Prime Minister - but he will not be stepping down for at least five months. "Extraordinary" says the Times, "Sordid" says the Telegraph...
Brown to quit as Labour chases Lib Dem deal
Gordon Brown is to step down as Prime Minister in September and will ask the party to "set in train" a leadership contest to replace him.
Post-election opportunities
Investment board directorships - why former MPs need not apply
So what do out of work MPs do now? Get a job in financial markets?
Video: Election analysis special
Incisive Media editorial services director David Worsfold and Professional Pensions editor Jonathan Stapleton discuss the election result and assess its impact for the financial markets.
Advisers back "best hope" Tory/Lib Dem pact
The best outcome from today's hung parliament election result would be a pact or coalition between David Cameron's Conservatives and Nick Clegg's Liberal Democrats, IFAs say.
Bond managers fear for gilts and sterling
Bond managers fear for gilts and sterling in the coming days and weeks as the markets react poorly to the reality of a hung parliament.
"I nearly won" Cru boss Maguire bags just 307 votes for English Dems
Jon Maguire, cru Investment Management director, won just 307 votes for the English Democrats in his Wiltshire constituency last night, and cheekily declared "I nearly won it".
Dave's got the X Factor: Election paper review
A slight relief for Rupert Murdoch's two national newspapers The Sun and The Times as their 2am editions report that the exit polls put the Conservatives as the largest party predicting 305 seats for David Cameron.
Gilts and sterling slide as hung parliament looms
Gilts and sterling are falling sharply this morning as investors react to the likelihood of a UK hung parliament.
Election result: Can parties compromise on key issues?
As Britain wakes up this morning to a likely hung parliament, Investment Week examines the key issues threatening a cross-party coalition.
Advisers say hung parliament will stall RDR progress
A hung parliament will have a detrimental impact on the progress of the RDR and stall the UK's economic recovery, say advisers.