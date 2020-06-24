UK corporate bonds

Central bank support for credit markets may help them outperform equities

Firstly, equities. The companies we invest in continue to pay their dividends, even when many others are cutting or suspending theirs and/or raising equity.

24 June 2020
Partner Insight: Balancing risk and return on the maturity spectrum

28 February 2020
Liontrust's Phillips: Duration increase has made bonds more risky

Fuelled by loose monetary policy, fixed income managers have had a tailwind for the past ten years.

12 February 2019

Warning default rates to rise in UK corporate bond market as issuance trebles to nine-year high

Issuance rose to £22.1bn in 2017/8

10 January 2019
BlackRock's Blundell: Brexit will be a positive for markets

Gilt yields set to rise

06 December 2018
Merian's Harris: Peak in rates will be 'surprisingly shallow'

Markets have been far more volatile this year than last, taking fright at trade wars, the Italian budget, and the rout of the Turkish lira, for example. Yet most of the volatility has been in equity markets, while corporate bonds have provided a relatively...

30 November 2018
