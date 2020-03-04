UCITS III
Ex-Bedlam fund manager Smith launches global income fund
Felicity Smith, formerly a manager at Bedlam Asset Management, is launching a global equity income fund for her company, Hempshill Hall Asset Management.
Wealth managers: How we are playing commodities story
WEALTH MANAGERS
Bond managers turn to derivatives and 'Facebunds' trade
Strategic bond managers are upping their use of derivatives as liquidity issues, dislocated pricing structures and cheaper trading opportunities transform how they manage their portfolios.
How Coupland Cardiff doubled assets as markets fell
BOUTIQUE FOCUS
Wealth managers: Where we see value in commodities
Jenny Cosgrave talks to a trio of wealth managers about their outlook for the commodities sector and finds out which strategies stand out from the crowd.
Are we heading for another hedge fund crisis?
HEDGE FUNDS
Architas readies launch of Conservative Europe fund
Architas is preparing to launch a low-risk European fund for the group's multi-manager team, headed up by Caspar Rock.