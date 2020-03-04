UCIS
African Land UCIS director jailed for hiding assets
Six months for contempt of court
Capita pays FCA £51m over Connaught UCIS investments
Part of up to £66m in compensation to investors
FCA bans six for UCIS fraud
All convicted last year
Tenet ordered to compensate non-advised UCIS clients
FOS rules execution-only not valid
FOS reveals rise of UCIS advice reviews
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned an increasing number of advised clients are reviewing their investments in unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) with a view to making a complaint.
Man jailed for six years over 'cruel' £4m UCIS scam
Another person has been jailed for his role in running a "subtle and cruel" unauthorised collective investment scheme (UCIS) which lost investors a total of £4.3m.
Eight convicted after FCA brings major UCIS fraud case
Eight men have been convicted for their roles running an unauthorised investment scheme which lost 110 investors more than £4.3m.
FCA bans adviser for UCIS recommendations to low income clients
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned and fined a financial adviser for making unsuitable recommendations of high-risk and often unregulated investments.
Why investors need to be more 'patient and realistic'
FCA pledges March update on Connaught redress deal
Investors in failed fund Connaught who are trying to claw back some of their losses must wait longer in limbo as the regulator admits it has still not brokered a deal to secure them redress.
SFO launches fraud probe into Stirling Mortimer UCIS
The Serious Fraud Office is investigating an allegation of fraud against a number of investment funds operated by Stirling Mortimer Global Property fund.
SIPP complaints 'up 50%' on UCIS recommendations
The number of complaints from self-invested personal pension (SIPP) savers dealt with by the financial Ombudsman rose almost 50% last year, with most gripes linked to recommendations to invest in unregulated investment schemes, according to a report....
Gosling's Grouse: Rules of inducement
AIC compiles list of products exempt from UCIS rules
The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) is putting together a list of shares and securities independent advisers can continue to recommend after restrictions on their use of higher-risk unregulated investments come into force next year.
Regulator delays EEA life settlements restructure
The restructure of the suspended EEA Life Settlements fund has been delayed until the regulator receives the company's delayed audited accounts for 2012.
Firms remain in denial over AIFMD
FCA fines and bans advisers over UCIS sales
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned and imposed fines of £28,000 each on two individuals for failings related to the sales of unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) to some 800 investors.
Suspended life settlement fund hits back at auditors in valuation row
The chairman of the suspended EEA Life Settlements fund has written to investors after its auditors said the fund is worth $100m less than the value stated in the company's annual update.
What did you miss? Our ten most read stories of the week
What happens when the tap is turned off? UK equities posted their 12th consecutive month of gains in May, but our most read stories at the start of June suggest investors will be increasingly nervous in the months ahead.
FCA bans UCIS sales to retail investors; details exempt products
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned the sale of unregulated collective investment schemes to ordinary retail investors.
FCA confirms UCIS paper delay 'to allow time to get it right'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed it is delaying the publication of final rules governing the sale and promotion of unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS), saying it remains unclear on some issues and must be allowed time to...
FCA pushes back UCIS paper until June
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has delayed the publication of its final rules and guidance on unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) until June.
Contrarian: Structured products - like spread bets on steroids?
