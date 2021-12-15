UBS Investment Bank

BlueBay expands Structured Credit team with two new hires

People moves

BlueBay expands Structured Credit team with two new hires

Brian O’Hara joins as portfolio manager and Mark Shohet as senior analyst

clock 15 December 2021 • 1 min read
