Tullow Oil
Oil price rise reaction: 'Likely to remain volatile'
Uncertainty around restoration of Saudi production levels
Gallery: The UK's 12 most-shorted stocks
Research from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Update: FTSE continues to climb following oil price boost
Energy stocks have built on Monday's rise in early trading today, pushing up the FTSE 100 by 1.2%, as the oil price continues to regain ground.
Many happy returns? The best and worst stocks of 2013
A mixed year for equity markets nonetheless ended on a high, with the FTSE 100 up over 12% year to date and the FTSE All Share 15% ahead, but which stocks thrived and which dived in 2013?