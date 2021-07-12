trust IPO

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund raises £100m for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Investment Trusts

Oversubscribed fundraise

clock 12 July 2021 • 2 min read
Liontrust to debut first ESG investment trust with £150m IPO

Run by Peter Michaelis, Simon Clements and Chris Foster

clock 07 May 2021 • 3 min read
Triple Point's Digital 9 Infrastructure trust raises £300m in IPO

Trust will invest in undersea cables that power the Internet

clock 26 March 2021 •
Triple Point returns with digital infrastructure IPO

Intention to raise up to £400m

clock 01 February 2021 •
Energy efficiency trust SEEIT targets £150m IPO

Chaired by Tony Roper

clock 22 November 2018 •
