Tritax Big Box
Where now for property trusts after turbulent summer?
Closed-ended property trusts may not have been as badly impacted by the Brexit vote as their open-ended counterparts, which suffered £792m of redemptions in July, but the summer has still been a volatile period for the sector.
Specialist property trusts buck outflows trend in first half of 2016
Yield-hungry investors have been flocking to specialist property trusts this year, against a backdrop of falling demand for more generalist property funds.