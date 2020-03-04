tracker
Central Bank of Ireland cracks down on 182 closet tracker funds
Forcing KIID and prospectus changes
Update: Virgin Money slashes 1% fee on FTSE All-Share Tracker
Cutting fee to 0.6%
IA admits defeat in structured product challenge against IFA
Follows criticism of structured products
Industry Voice: Why two index trackers might give very different results
LGIM launches UK mid-cap tracker
OCF of 0.14%
UK investors bought into equities for first time in 2016 in November
Net retail sales of £583m as investors 'tempted' back in
HSBC GAM launches duo of bond trackers
Tracking gilts and UK corporate bonds
'Genuinely active' managers outperform trackers in EMs - study
Report by Copley Fund Research
Hargreaves adds trackers to Wealth 150 Plus for first time
A list of 13 index funds added
Invesco Perpetual brings enhanced index range to retail market
Aims to deliver an 'index-like experience'
BlackRock expands ESG range with double ETF launch
Targets companies with high ESG ratings
AXA IM to launch global smart beta ESG fund
Retail share class to come later in year
Retail sales positive but equities still out of favour in 'damp squib' ISA season
Investors return to funds ahead of ISA deadline
LGIM reports record year as inflows increase five-fold
Active fixed income funds also saw uplift
Aberdeen halves fees on trio of funds
Follows acquisition of SWIP
How can we solve the 'closet tracker' problem?
What is indisputable is the issue of 'closet trackers' has long been a serious blight on the reputation of the whole active management fund industry.
HSBC Global Asset Management stokes tracker price war with fresh fee cuts
Halves fees on three trackers
Tracker price war continues with Fidelity's fresh fee cuts
Charges cut on seven-strong range
Vanguard scraps dilution levy on LifeStrategy funds
Vanguard has removed the dilution levy on its Lifestrategy funds after the range surpassed £2bn in assets under management.
BlackRock slashes fees on five equity trackers
BlackRock has reduced the ongoing charges figure (OCF) on five of its most popular index funds with nearly £16bn in assets under management.
UK bond funds suffer first retail outflows in 16 months
Fixed income funds saw their first net outflows since January 2014 last month, according to the Investment Association's (IA) latest figures.
UK All Cos sees record monthly outflow while Europe reverses trend
European equity funds saw record net retail sales in March according to The Investment Association (IA)'s latest sales figures, but UK All Companies suffered record outflows as investors continued to turn their backs on UK equities.
Premier research: UK equity investors risk losses in 'closet trackers'
Some 30% of money held in the IMA's two main UK equity sectors is stuck in closet trackers that are losing investors money, according to new research by Premier Asset Management.
Smithers: CEOs' perverse incentives damage economies
Fund Management Summit