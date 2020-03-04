Towry Law
Towry courts £600m sale as float plans dumped
Bids due before Christmas
The second quarter of 2015 proved to be as eventful as the first for the wealth management space, as M&A, bid rumours and restructurings continued to take the headlines.
Towry revives IPO plan after raft of dealmaking
Wealth manager Towry is again considering plans for an initial public offering, according to reports.
Trio exit Ashcourt Rowan ahead of Towry deal
Three members of senior staff at Ashcourt Rowan are to exit as its takeover by Towry is finalised.
Update: Polin to exit as Towry agrees to buy Ashcourt Rowan
Towry is to acquire Ashcourt Rowan in a £97m deal which will see the latter's CEO Jonathan Polin exit the firm.
Towry teams up with magazine to target footballers' finances
Towry has formed a partnership with Professional Player magazine in a move to offer financial planning and investment management to footballers.
Towry agrees £70m refinancing package
Wealth manager Towry has agreed a £70m refinancing deal which will reduce its cost of capital and give it cash for acquisitions.
Fisher to exit Towry as former Pru chief takes over
Towry's chief executive Andrew Fisher is to leave the firm, with former Prudential UK chief Rob Devey to take over the role.
Why US equities will continue to reward investors
Minter-Kemp: Why RDR 2 is the real challenge for fund managers
Nick Paler talks to Cazenove's Robin Minter-Kemp about the challenges and opportunities ahead as he discusses his plans for growing the business in 2013.
Wealth managers criticised for 'lack of transparency' on restricted advice
The UK's biggest advice firms have been accused of failing to adequately inform potential clients whether they provide independent or restricted advice.
Towry loses client 'poaching' case in High Court
Wealth manager Raymond James today won what may prove to be a landmark court case against rival Towry, which had accused seven Raymond James advisers of unlawfully soliciting its clients.
Towry: We may not float for another 18 months
Towry head of marketing Peter Foster says the wealth manager might not launch its IPO for another 18 months and has disputed an estimate valuing the firm at £500m.