Topix 150
The relative stability of Japanese assets 'amid a steady stream of political newsflow'
Japanese stocks have lagged their global peers so far this year, as uncertainty over US-China trade frictions and the impact on the global economy have clouded the outlook for corporate earnings.
Japanese equity market faces collateral damage in US-China trade war
The Japanese equity market has seen net outflows in the past 12 months, with concerns over global growth and the trade war weighing on investor sentiment in the region.
Navigating the 'significant valuation dislocation' in Japanese equities
Faced with ongoing uncertainty and volatility, global macroeconomic commentators are in two distinct camps: one that observes symptoms of recession and another that observes signs of a global recovery.
The 'icing on the cake' in Japan
Japanese equities have been routinely shunned by global allocators for decades.
Where are the opportunities after a 'difficult year' for Japanese equities?
Last year was challenging for Japanese equities.
Why investors should not ignore Japan
Attractive dividend yields
What does a declining population mean for Japan?
The Japanese stockmarket offers opportunities for investing in growth companies that are benefiting from structural changes in business or consumption patterns, or from demographic patterns such as the ageing, declining population.
Navigating Japan's 'transition period'
We are excited and bullish about the opportunity set in Japan both from an equity and multi-asset, risk-adjusted perspective.
Will increased engagement mean surge in returns for Japanese shareholders?
When it comes to the Japanese market currently, cash is in abundance, valuation metrics are not stretched and corporates have the capacity to increase returns to shareholders.
Why it is time to 'strike gold' in Japanese equities
2018 was a difficult period for the Japanese equity market.
Why investors need to look through Japan's macro deterrents
Unloved for a generation, Japan's equity markets are coming back into favour - and for good reason.
ASI's Finn: Japan reform huge gamble
Shinzo Abe's landslide victory in last year's presidential election leaves him in an unprecedented position of power and likely to become the longest-serving Japanese premier ever.
Why the impact of reducing cross-shareholdings in Japan 'should not be underestimated'
How important are shareholders to a business? Normally, very important.
Can there be any way back for Japan?
Everyone likes low prices, but if I said to you the level of Japanese consumer prices are now at the same level as way back in October 1998, then correctly you would conclude something is not quite right.
Dan Carter on why he's shunning Japan's consumer proxies
Conundrum for investors
What a strengthening yen means for Japanese equities
Stronger yen will translate into larger current account surplus
The best entry points in Japan
While many investors feel they can time markets, we try to avoid making such macro calls and attempt to identify structurally-inefficient markets.
How will Japan improve labour productivity?
We believe Japan is slowly emerging from its long period of deflation.
How will Shinzo Abe's 'great difficulties' impact Japan
Japanese GDP is likely to expand an average 1.7% through March 2019. Growth should be about 1.6% in April through December this year, rising to 1.8% next January through March.
What are the challenges for the Bank of Japan?
It has begun. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has started the process to reappoint Haruhiko Kuroda as governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) by submitting a request to the Japanese Diet.
Why Japanese corporates will prove the cynics wrong
Improved receptiveness to shareholders
Moving on from Japan's 'lost decade'
After a torrid 15 years of deflation, it is time to forget about 'the lost decade' in Japan.
Japanese valuations remain attractive despite strong performance
Despite good absolute performance in the Japan equity market year-to-date, valuations remain attractive both on a cash earnings yield and a price-to-book basis compared to other major markets.