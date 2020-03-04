Topix 150

What does a declining population mean for Japan?
What does a declining population mean for Japan?

The Japanese stockmarket offers opportunities for investing in growth companies that are benefiting from structural changes in business or consumption patterns, or from demographic patterns such as the ageing, declining population.

  • Asia
ASI's Finn: Japan reform huge gamble
ASI's Finn: Japan reform huge gamble

Shinzo Abe's landslide victory in last year's presidential election leaves him in an unprecedented position of power and likely to become the longest-serving Japanese premier ever.

  • Asia
Can there be any way back for Japan?
Can there be any way back for Japan?

Everyone likes low prices, but if I said to you the level of Japanese consumer prices are now at the same level as way back in October 1998, then correctly you would conclude something is not quite right.

  • Asia
The best entry points in Japan
The best entry points in Japan

While many investors feel they can time markets, we try to avoid making such macro calls and attempt to identify structurally-inefficient markets.