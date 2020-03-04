tobacco
De-globalisation on the up in Japan
Capitalising on local companies
Vanguard changes screening process on two SRI index funds
Effective 24 September
Managers bearish on tobacco industry despite improving returns
'Road bumps in the sector'
Royal Wedding Gallery: The biggest UK/US tie-ups before Harry and Meghan get hitched
Most famous Transatlantic unions
Update: Robeco latest firm to exclude tobacco investments
Implemented end of Q3 2018
Industry Voice: Tobacco's investment returns and societal costs
The S&P 500 Tobacco index has out-performed the S&P by more than 1,000% over the last 28 years, creating significant investment returns for investors.
There are reasons to fear a 'challenging' future for tobacco industry
Declining smoking statistics
What role should tobacco stocks play in investors' portfolios?
The tobacco sector is unlike any other in which we can invest. Its core products are fundamentally flawed by causing harm to their consumers.
AXA to sell off €1.8bn tobacco sector stake
Changing role of health insurers
Terry Smith: Why tobacco is one of my favourite ever sectors
Benefiting from government opposition and intervention
Woodford IM: Our outlook for top ten biggest holdings
L&G and Glaxo under the microscope
Whitechurch to launch ethical portfolio range
To launch on 1 March
Woodford IM's Lamacraft: The 'enviable dependability' of tobacco stocks
Sector enjoyed long-term outperformance