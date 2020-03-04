Tip of the week
Tip of the Week: Will airline merger send stock into tailspin?
Charles Stanley's Louis Coke highlights some of his tried-and-tested picks - and one to avoid - in the hunt for good risk-adjusted returns.
Tech minnow a buy for the brave
Simon Scott-White of Charles Stanley says Oxford Catalysts is worth a punt for those with the nerve.
Tip of the week: Party is over for Yell Group
Louis Coke of Charles Stanley's Guildford office gives his tips on how to keep your portfolio out of trouble in the UK equities quagmire
Picking the winners as iPad shakes up tech sector
Tip of the Week: Shopping for a better investment
Divisive retailer Tesco's interim management statement is encouraging despite fragile consumer confidence
Tip of the Week: An alternative to Vodafone
Jon Curtis, branch manager of Charles Stanley in Eastbourne, explains why global mobile communications services provider Inmarsat could benefit your portfolio.
Tip of the Week: Rio Tinto is a buy as Goldmans goes long commodities
Will Roberts of Charles Stanley highlights a mega cap offering exposure to the commodities super cycle .
Early stage pharma stock is healthy opportunity
Liam Pryce Jones of Charles Stanley suggests Primark parent company Associated British Foods could be a sell as raw materials costs rise
Firms serving basic needs always in fashion
Charles Stanley investment manager Kate Spurling highlights strong companies meeting ‘basic human needs'
Torotrak technology sure to drive portfolio returns
Auto stock Torotrak is on the buy list for Charles Stanley's Jono Baker. Here he explains the appeal of the technology provider
Konstantinov backs tech, mobile and iron ore stocks
Allianz RCM BRIC Stars manager Michael Konstantinov highlights some of the top picks from his portfolio
Future looks brighter for troubled BP
Elissa Bayer of Charles Stanley gives her top tips for stock selection during a testing time for markets
A world of dividend-paying opportunity
Threadneedle's Stephen Thornber explains how his fund's global scope gives him better stockpicking options and highlights BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty, Baytex, HTC, Grupo Continental and Vivendi as ones to watch
High yield bonds bounce back after downturn
Aberdeen's Paul Reed likes Spanish gaming firm Codere and leading glass and metals packaging supplier Ardagh for their robust earnings and attractive long-term prospects
Sugar miller can realise significant synergies
Renzo Cassarotto and Skye Macpherson, managers of the First State Global Agribusiness fund, talk about their top pick
Stride's stock picks for investors running a marathon, not a sprint
AXA head of UK equities Jim Stride gives his top tips for sensible long-term investing in the UK market
Global exposure key to UK equity returns
Damaskos opts for trio of miners as top picks
Tip of the Week: Companies built for the full cycle
Anand: Many aspects of Nokia undervalued
Paras Anand of F&C believes in the value of Nokia despite the mobile phone manufacturer's recent lack of innovation
Winds of change bring MENA opps
