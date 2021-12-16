THE BANK OF ENGLAND

Bank of England interest rate decision a 'panic move' overshadowed by Covid uncertainty

0.25% rate hike a “watershed” moment

clock 16 December 2021 • 4 min read
MSCI: 'Still room for further losses' under hard Brexit

Across asset classes and growth

clock 25 July 2019 •
OBR: No-deal Brexit will spark recession

Asset prices and sterling fall 'sharply'

clock 18 July 2019 •
Bank of England: 'No justification' for increasing LIBOR exposure

Level of exposure poses risk to financial stability

clock 11 July 2019 •
UK returns to growth in May but 'storm clouds gathering'

GDP nudges up 0.3% in May

clock 10 July 2019 •
EU bids to kickstart low-carbon investment with green finance report

TEG issues report on sustainable finance

clock 19 June 2019 •
Brexit manufacturing bounce 'well and truly over' as inflation falls to 2% in May

Latest ONS figures

clock 19 June 2019 •
Newton CEO appointed non-exec at Bank of England

Hanneke Smits joins Rohinton (Ron) Kalifa and Frances O'Grady

clock 31 May 2019 •
Bond managers take action to tackle risks from scandal-hit LIBOR phase-out

Will no longer be published from 2021

clock 23 October 2018 •
