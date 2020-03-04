Thames River
Miton hires second European manager ahead of fund launch
New fund expected by end of 2015
Ex-F&C head of retail Yule joins T. Rowe Price
T. Rowe Price has appointed the former head of retail at F&C as head of intermediary relationship management, UK and Ireland.
Large trust discounts 'evaporate' as buy-list culture takes hold
Value is drying up among the largest investment trusts in the market, with discounts shrinking as buyers favour more liquid products.
Thames River CEO departs in latest F&C exit
Thames River chief executive Toby Hampden-Acton has become the latest senior figure to leave F&C.
Ions: Why I hired a bond manager 18 months after selling credit arm
Liontrust's chief executive John Ions said he hired Thames River's former credit head - just 18 months after selling Liontrust's existing credit arm - for its global specialism.
Wealth managers poised to buy Japan on post-election hopes
The election of Shinzō Abe as Japanese prime minister could be the catalyst for the region to outperform after years of flagging returns, prompting asset allocators to review their underweight exposure to the country.
The alternative income play attracting multi-managers
MULTI-MANAGERS
F&C's Luis and colleagues exit firm after fixed income overhaul
F&C Investments has overhauled its fixed income arm, with six members of the team - including fund manager Fatima Luis - exiting the business.
GARS team: Why we have put £500m back into Europe
Standard Life Investments' £13bn Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) fund has bought back into European equities for the first time in over a year.
F&C launches absolute return real estate fund
F&C Investments is launching a pan-European property securities long short fund, to be managed by Marcus Phayre-Mudge and Raymond Lahaut, Investment Week has learnt.
Gosling's Grouse: Why we need more Thames Rivers
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Warren exits F&C Thames River
Thames River investment director Mike Warren has left the firm, Investment Week understands.
What did you miss? Our 10 most read stories this week
It has been a bad week for Standard Chartered, and the explosive charges the bank faces dominated the headlines this week.
Gosling's Grouse: What makes a top boutique?
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Have these two funds achieved the 'Holy Grail' of investing?
Over the past three years just two out of 1,237 funds in the IMA universe have delivered the perfect blend of top of the sector 3-year returns with bottom of the sector 3-year volatility, according to research from Thames River multi-manager heads Rob...
Charles joins Old Mutual Wealth Management as COO
Thames River Capital's Jeremy Charles has joined Old Mutual Wealth Management as chief operating officer.
Short-termism: How multi-managers are protecting portfolios
A growing focus on short-term fund performance combined with shorter market cycles is prompting professional investors to protect themselves by raising cash positions.
The Big Question: Do UK fund charges need to be more transparent?
THE BIG QUESTION
The Big Question: How are you using passives in your portfolios?
THE BIG QUESTION
Gold shares: Don't believe the hype?
Leading investors cast doubt on much-vaunted re-rating of lacklustre gold mining shares.
Jupiter's Chatfeild-Roberts: How to deal with threats to returns in 2012
In this Q&A Merlin manager and Jupiter CIO John Chatfeild-Roberts explains his thinking on financials and his fears over the impact of quantitative easing.