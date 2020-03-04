SWMC European fund
SWMC's Mitchell on why European markets offer good value
Some companies trading at 50% discount
Why is Europe still maligned by investors?
Seen a 'robust recovery'
Why there is a heightened willingness to embrace reform in Europe
UK only accounts for 6% of eurozone exports
European investors are failing to appreciate the banking recovery
Cyclical opportunities
How worried should investors be about financials?
Fund managers give their assessment of the real strength of the financials sector after a turbulent few months.
Which financial stocks offer the best potential? (Part II)
In the second of a two-part Big Question, Investment Week asks which financial services companies are standing out as the sector's recovery continues
Five small caps to play the export-led recovery in Europe
Investors should be turning their attention to small-cap stocks, instead of their larger counterparts, to play the export-led recovery in Europe, according to S.W. Mitchell Capital's Jamie Carter.
How the shipping industry is riding the cheaper oil price wave
Jamie Carter, manager of the SWMC Small Cap European fund, says the shipping sector, and more specifically the oil tanker market, has become a surprise success story of fluctuating oil prices in recent years
From near death to near peaks: How far can peripheral Europe go?
Part II: Is peripheral Europe overvalued?