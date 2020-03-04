SW Mitchell
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Nadia Manzoor
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Top tips for women breaking into investment (Part 1)
From last year's Women in Investment Awards winners
SJP replaces BlackRock on alternatives fund amid raft of changes
Hires Wellington Management
RWC's CEO Mannix joins NCI board
Two stepped down
Ex-Waverton boss Grootenhuis joins Charles Stanley board
Joining as non-executive director
Managers To Watch: S.W. Mitchell's Cullen on exploiting behavioural biases to find opportunities
When he was looking to join the investment management industry, Brian Cullen was keen to avoid being "pigeon-holed" at the very beginning of his career, as he was attracted to the opportunity to pick stocks across a wide variety of sectors.
How has VW emissions scandal impacted the auto sector?
Volkswagen has finally reached a deal with US authorities regarding the emissions scandal that resulted in the stock collapsing by 34% to a low of €92 in September 2015, and the resignation of the group's CEO.
Ex-Waverton CEO Grootenhuis joins former colleagues at S.W. Mitchell
Stepped down from CEO role last year
Could Russian equities could go up five times from here?
Manager considers buying beleaguered stocks
S.W. Mitchell makes foray into US with European alternatives strategy
Appointed sub-adviser on small-cap fund
Election fever, US house prices and reviving Indian industry
