supermarkets
Update: Sainsbury's shares near 25-year low after CMA blocks Asda merger
Sainsbury's now laggard of the sector
Morningstar: Which sectors will be most hit by disorderly Brexit?
Less than four months to go
2018 World Cup: Which stocks will perform well if England make the knockout stages?
The good, bad and the middling stock picks
Royal Wedding Gallery: The biggest UK/US tie-ups before Harry and Meghan get hitched
Most famous Transatlantic unions
Sainsbury's/Asda merger may not be an 'easy nut to crack'
Difficulties ahead of supermarkets' tie-up
Sainsbury's shares leap 20% as supermarket confirms merger with Asda
Merger revealed on 28 April
'Are supermarket giants doomed'? No, it is just history repeating
Everyone writing off supermarket giants
R&M's Hanbury backs food retailers ahead of 2017 inflation boost
'Defensive area of the market again'
Tesco shares fall 4% despite return to profit
Sales below forecasts
Managers return to supermarkets as 'silent' recovery takes hold
'Unloved' sector picking up
Odey makes 'controversial' Tesco investment
New holding in European Focus fund
Tesco's shares jump 6% on Barclays upgrade
Supermarkets on the rise
FTSE slumps again as Greece optimism evaporates
The unresolved Greek debt crisis has put renewed pressure on the FTSE 100 this morning, negating the effects of the rally in supermarkets stocks on back of Tesco's Q1 results.
Inflation turns negative for first time on record
UK CPI inflation has turned negative for the first time on record, as the recent slump in the oil price continues to put deflationary pressures on the UK economy.
Tesco plunges to record £6.4bn loss as writedowns bite
Tesco has reported a worse than expected full-year loss of £6.4bn, after £7bn in one-off charges arising from a "very difficult" 2014 dragged it into the red.
Tesco woes continue with fresh litigation claim
Another group of shareholders in Tesco is preparing legal action against the food retailer following its accounting blunder late last year.
Food deflation weighs on Sainsbury's as Q4 sales drop
UK supermarket Sainsbury's reported a drop in retail sales for the fourth quarter of 2014 as it warned its market will "remain challenging for the foreseeable future"
Ex-Morrisons executive jailed for insider trading
Morrisons' former group treasurer has been sentenced to twelve months in prison after being convicted of two counts of insider trading.
Dixons executive gets nod as Tesco chairman
Dixons Carphone co-deputy chair John Allan is to replace Richard Broadbent as Tesco chairman, the supermarket has said.
How Majedie's Reid topped the UK equity income rankings
Holding on to ‘turbulent’ financials has paid off
Tesco jumps 15% as supermarkets rally on cost-cut plans
Tesco shares rose as much as 15% today after the retailer announced plans to save £1bn, prompting a wider rally for the troubled supermarket sector.
Tesco plans store closures and cancels dividend; appoints new UK CEO
Beleaguered supermarket Tesco is planning a cost-cutting drive which will see it cancel its full-year dividend, close stores, and appoint a new UK CEO in a bid to reverse its fortunes.
Fresh blow for Tesco as FRC announces multi-year investigation
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is to investigate several years' worth of Tesco financial statements following the revelation the supermarket overstated profits earlier this year.