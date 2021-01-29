Sunday Times

Peter Hargreaves and Leonie Schroder were two of the UK's biggest taxpayers - reports

Industry

Peter Hargreaves and Leonie Schroder were two of the UK's biggest taxpayers - reports

The Sunday Times Tax List 2021

clock 29 January 2021 •
Rich List: Peter Hargreaves jumps into the top 50 while Odey's wealth falls £25m

Investment

Rich List: Peter Hargreaves jumps into the top 50 while Odey's wealth falls £25m

42nd on The Sunday Times Rich List

clock 13 May 2018 •
Trustpilot