Peter Hargreaves and Leonie Schroder were two of the UK's biggest taxpayers - reports

Peter Hargreaves and Leonie Schroder were named in the top ten biggest taxpayers in the UK during 2019/20, according to analysis from The Sunday Times that showed tax receipts collected from the richest in the country dropped significantly thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schroder, director of asset manager Schroders, and Hargreaves, co-founder of investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, came in seventh and ninth in the list respectively, having paid £109.4m and £91.4m in taxes last year on their wealth of £4bn and £2.4bn respectively.

The figures come from The Sunday Times Tax List 2021, which was topped by Bet365 owners Denise Coates and family, who paid £573m on their wealth of £7bn.

The Tax List is largely based on company results to the end of 2019, although for some the figures include part of the 2020 calendar year and, in a few cases, they cover the whole of 2020.

Fund management firm Schroders paid £125.2m in corporation tax, employment taxes, irrevocable VAT, property taxes and other levies in the UK.

The Schroder dynasty, headed by Leonie after the death of her father Bruno, owns 44.75% of the firm, meaning the family's stake of those taxes came in at £56m. Further, the family's shareholding would have been liable for £53.3m in dividend taxes during the year.

Elsewhere, Hargreaves had paid at least £55m on his February 2020 sale of £500m of Hargreaves Lansdown stock, as he looked to diversify his portfolio of investments. The co-founder of Blue Whale Capital now owns just under a quarter of shares at the Bristol-based investment supermarket.

Tax on the £49.5m in dividends Hargreaves received from his HL shareholding should have added up to almost £19m, while his share of the firm's business taxes added around £17.5m onto that.

Much further down the list was the founder of online trading firm CMC Markets Peter Cruddas, who came in 50th on the list having paid £13m in tax.

The Tax List found in total that the rich have paid less into the government's coffers through 2020, due to Covid-19 hitting their wealth.

For instance, the analysis showed that just one-third (17 of 50) of those who made the list the previous year had paid more tax in 2019/2020.

A further third (16) were paying less tax while the final third (17) paid so much less tax that they slipped out of the top 50.

Meanwhile, the threshold to make it onto the list also fell sharply to £13.1m, more than a third lower than last year's £20.4m.