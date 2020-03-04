suitability requirements
FCA stops short of introducing mandatory standardised fact find
Process too complex
FCA's suitability probe prompted by FAMR concerns
Worries FAMR may hamper suitability of advice
Why suitability is the 'problem which refuses to die'
Wealth managers struggling with FCA guidance
FCA finds 60% of wealth managers' portfolios close to unsuitable
'Substantial' improvements needed
Charles Stanley FUM rises 3% as suitability review concludes
Charles Stanley saw total funds under management and administration increase from £20.1bn to £20.8bn for the year to the end of June.
FCA unveils three step process to deal with insistent clients
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a paper clarifying its stance on how advisers will be held liable when dealing with insistent clients.
Are wealth managers risking technological exclusion?
Suitability is back at the top of the regulator's agenda this year, but many wealth managers are still behind the curve, according to Wealth Dynamix CEO Gary Linieres
Wealth managers risk enforcement actions as FCA 'runs out of patience'
Wealth management firms are facing more serious consequences from a failure to meet suitability requirements as the regulator puts practices under fresh scrutiny.
FCA's Percival hints at end to FCA-FOS suitability confusion
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) technical specialist Rory Percival has hinted the regulator and ombudsman are working to agree on guidelines around suitability reporting.
Brewin Dolphin's Ford: What wealth managers can learn from supermarkets
'Wealth managers have a lot to learn from supermarkets'
Abberley takes over as Charles Stanley CEO
Charles Stanley CIO Paul Abberley has been confirmed as the business' new chief executive after the Financial Conduct Authority approved his appointment.